'Scar' On Russian President Putin's Neck Leads To Resurgence Of Rumours On Leader's Health

The presence of what appears to be a scar on Vladimir Putin's neck has reignited speculation about the Russian president's well-being amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The Ukrainian news source, Dialog.ua, reported that Putin, who is 70 years old, was seen with the unusual marking while attending Orthodox Easter services at Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Saviour on Sunday.

A photograph shared by the state-owned TASS agency depicted Putin appearing solemn and clutching a candle, with a faint groove visible on the skin above his shirt collar. Numerous speculations have been made in recent months regarding the state of the Russian president's health, with some asserting that he has cancer, Parkinson's disease, or both. However, the Kremlin has consistently maintained that Putin is in good health.

On the messaging app Telegram, Ukrainian blogger Denis Kazansky proposed a theory that the mark resembled the letter Z, which is associated with pro-war propaganda in Russia. “Oh, what is it with Volodya? It seems that I understood where Z came from,” Kazansky wrote below the image, using Putin's Russian nickname.

Ukrainian Member of Parliament Oleksiy Goncharenko also commented on the possible scar in a YouTube video. “(Putin) didn’t look very good in church yesterday. He moved with difficulty. And in the photographs, a scar is clearly visible on his neck,” Goncharenko said in the footage posted Monday.

Speculations range from Thyroid cancer to Parkinson's disease

The investigative organisation Proekt made allegations last year that Putin concealed his diagnosis of Thyroid cancer, asserting that he had access to a "huge team of doctors." As time progressed, additional reports surfaced, some of which suggested that Putin was grappling with Parkinson's disease in addition to cancer.

At the start of this year, a confidential informant with ties to the Kremlin claimed that Putin was encountering side effects such as "weakness, dizziness, and a lack of appetite" from medical treatment. Despite these lingering concerns, Putin appeared to be in good enough health on Tuesday to make a visit to Russian troops located in Ukraine's southern Kherson and Luhansk regions. A video of the occasion exhibited Putin congratulating the military on Orthodox Easter and presenting them with religious icons.