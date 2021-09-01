'Scary Catch': Man Fishing At Lake Gets Pulled By Huge Fish In Hungary; Watch

Fishing is one of the most popular leisure activities across the world. Though there are many who pursue it as a hobby, a significant section of people depends on it for livelihood. People who engage in it often claim that they get immense pleasure while catching fish. However, a man's fishing trip turned out to be a scary nightmare as instead of catching a fish, he was pulled into a lake by a big one, the other way round than it was supposed to. The incident happened in the month of June at a village in Somogy county, Hungary. Lorant Szabo, a local resident, was the victim who shared the video on his YouTube channel. The video shows him fishing with a rod at Lake Harsaberki. The video further shows him waiting patiently for his catch when a fish pulls the rod. Szabo tries hard to pull the fish on the banks but ends up falling into the lake as he was pulled by the lurching fish.

The fisherman was pulled into the water by a fish weighing 66 kg

"It happened on a lake in Hungary. The line got stuck, so the huge fish pulled me into the water. Later managed to catch, it was 66kg [sic]," read the caption of the video which he shared. In no time the video went viral since it was shared on Tuesday, August 31. As of now, it has garnered over 1,700 views and also accumulated a number of comments from people. On a lighter note, one of the viewers wrote, "Fish: 'Hey buddy, wanna go for a ride' [sic]." "Looks like he lost his pole and the fish. never let go of the pole!!! [sic]," read another comment. "I assume it was a giant Wells Catfish [sic], expressed a third. However, taking a dig at the fisherman, one viewer asked, "who is fishing who [sic]."

Woman's face-to-face encounter with an alligator

A similar kind of video had gone viral recently showing a woman having a face-to-face encounter with an alligator in Florida. A user, who goes by the name capecoral.jade on Instagram has shared the horrifying clip. The video has grabbed the attention of netizens. In the video, a woman can be seen fishing when she spotted a huge alligator staring at her. The video begins with a man trying to find an alligator that they had seen previously. During the video, the woman can be heard saying, "Where did it go?" But a few moments later, the woman spotted the alligator sneaking out of the water. Since being shared, the video has garnered over 270 views.

