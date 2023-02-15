Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon Set To Resign After More Than 8 Years In Office

Soctland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is all set to resign, as per a report from Sky news, which cites an unnamed government source. She will remain in the office until her successor is elected. Her party the Scottish National Party recently suffered a setback at the British Supreme Court when the top court ruled that the devolved Scottish parliament does not have the authority to organise an independence referendum without the approval of Westminster.

Addressing a press conference regarding her intention to resign, Sturgeon said: "Today I am announcing my intention to step down as first minister and leader of my party. "I will remain in office until my successor is elected." "This decision is not a reaction to short term pressures. This decision comes from a deeper and longer term assessment. Is carrying on right for me? And more importantly is me carrying on right for the country, for my party and for the independence cause I have devoted my life to," Sturgeon asked, rhetorically. She went on to say that the answer to both the questions is no.

Will her resignation have any impact on Scottish politics?

The news of Nicola Sturgeon's resignation has created a major impact on Scottish politics, not only because she has been a significant figure for a long time, but also because her government is in a crucial phase in pursuing the SNP's goal of Scottish independence. The party is planning a conference next month to discuss how to proceed with the issue after the setback at the British Supreme Court. With no clear successor to take over, it is uncertain who will lead the independence campaign.

What was the British Supreme Court's decision?

When Sturgeon went to the British Supreme Court to request permission for a new Scottish referendum without Westminster's approval, legal experts predicted that her request would not be granted. Last year on November 23, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the Scottish Parliament does not have the authority to hold a referendum on independence. Lord Reed, the President of the Supreme Court, delivered the ruling, stating that the Scotland Act limits the powers of the Scottish Parliament, and it cannot hold an independence referendum without the consent of Westminster. This is because Westminster has ultimate power over matters concerning the union between Scotland and England.

To know more about the current state of Scottish independence movement and its roots, read this article.