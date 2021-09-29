Sculpture Of Scantily Clad Lady In Italy Triggers Backlash, Termed 'an Offence To Women'

A bronze statue of a scantily clad woman in Italy, which was sculpted to honour a 19th-century poem, has invited backlash with some Italian politicians calling it "an offence to women." The detailed sculpture features a woman in a transparent dress, with one arm over her breasts.

On Saturday, the controversial figure was unveiled in Sapri, a town located on the country's southwestern coast to honour La Spigolatrice di Sapri (The Gleaner of Sapri), written by Luigi Mercantini in 1857. Notably, former Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte was also in attendance.

The historic poem is written from the point of view of a female gleaner and through his creation, sculptor Emanuele Stifano aimed at paying tribute to the character and the composition. However, the creation was quick to attract flak from several lawmakers in the country.

(Image: @lauraboldrini/Twitter)

'Offence to women'

Congresswoman Laura Boldrini slammed the statue saying that it was an “offence to women and to history.”

"How can institutions accept the representation of women as a sexualised body? Male chauvinism is one of the evils of Italy,” Boldrini said in a Twitter post. Her stance was reiterated by Monica Cirinnà, a senator from the party, who said that the bronze statue was a “slap in the face to women who are still only sexualised bodies".

Later, several female politicians from the Democratic Party's Palermo unit demanded the immediate demotion of the statue. “Once again, we have to suffer the humiliation of seeing ourselves represented in the form of a sexualised body, devoid of soul and without any connection with the social and political issues of the story," they said in a statement.

"The statue of the #Spigolatrice it reminds me of when a girl from the workshop sent me a message saying "here they want me to wear leggings, what should I do?" This is what we are. Bodies in a perpetual display, even in front of a lapping machine," wrote a critic of the statue on Twitter.

"The new statue of the #spigolatrice in Sapri. But can it be? An all-male parterre that inaugurates the statue of a woman unnecessarily and antihistorically alluring and succinct, which should represent a worker of the earth. #genderequality#maschilismo, (sic)." added another.

(Image: @lauraboldrini/Twitter)