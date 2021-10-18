Sec-Gen Stoltenberg Says Countering Rise Of China Significant To NATO's Doctrine: Report

Combating the security threat from China will be an important part of NATO’s future rationale, the alliance chief said hours after a report revealed that Beijing tested a hypersonic missile back in August. Speaking to Financial Times, Jens Stoltenberg said that Beijing was already impacting European Security through its cyber capabilities, technologies, and long-range missiles. It was because of this reason that the Secretary-General said, the Chinese threat would be “thoroughly” addressed in the alliance’s new doctrine for the coming decade.

Stating that NATO was focused on protecting its European Allies, Stoltenberg said that the region faces a multitude of challenges- cybercrime, terrorism, and more recently China. “So when it comes to strengthening our collective defence, that’s also about how to address the rise of China,” he told Financial Times. Formed in the aftermath of World War 2, the 30 member alliance previously focussed on Russia and terrorism, however, more recently it titles to counter China.

China tests 'hypersonic missile'

China had reportedly tested a 'nuclear-capable hypersonic missile' in August. The missile travelled around the Earth before reaching its target, reported The Financial Times. The report has cited five people "familiar" with the "nuclear-capable hypersonic missile" test.

The nuclear-capable hypersonic missile testing shows the Chinese-advanced space capability. As per The Financial Times report, the test has "caught US intelligence by surprise". Two of the people familiar with the Chinese test mentioned that the weapon could fly over the South Pole and US defence systems focus on the northern polar route, according to the report. An Asian national security official asserted that Beijing 'generally' makes an announcement regarding the launch of Long March Rockets but they did not reveal about the "nuclear-capable hypersonic missile" that they launched in August.

Image: AP