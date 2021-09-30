Serbia And Kosovo Reach Deal To De-escalate Border Standoff, Announces EU Envoy

Miroslav Lajcak, European Union Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue and other Western Balkan regional issues, announced on September 30 that Serbia and the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo reached a de-escalation agreement during their talks in Brussels. Lajcak took to Twitter to make the announcement. He posted a picture of the 'Serbia-Kosovo de-escalation agreement' along with the caption, "We have a deal! After two days of intense negotiations, an agreement on de-escalation and the way forward has just been reached. I thank Besnik Bislimi and Petar Petkovic for their readiness to negotiate and agree for the good of the people."

President Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia has announced that his government has accepted the idea to de-escalate hostilities in Kosovo's north, Sputnik reported.

Serbia-Kosovo conflict

For more than ten days, the two neighbours were at odds after Kosovo prevented automobiles with Serbian registration plates from entering its territory, a practice Serbia has followed for years for vehicles travelling the other way. Local Serbs resisted and blocked the highways leading to the border after Kosovo dispatched special police units to oversee the ban's enforcement. Serbia retaliated by stationing armoured vehicles along the border.

Kosovo promised to evacuate the special police forces by October 2, while local Serbs agreed to demolish the barricades, according to a compromise negotiated by the European Union in Brussels. For two weeks, NATO-led peacekeepers from the KFOR mission will be stationed near the border. Both sides also agreed to a temporary solution for the number of licence plates until a permanent solution is found.

The United Nations, the United Kingdom, and the majority of EU member states backed Kosovo's declaration of independence in 2008. On the other hand, Serbia has never recognised Kosovo's independence and has obstructed its recognition at the UN.

Image: AP