Serbian Parliament In Chaos Over Kosovo; MPs Want Aleksandar Vucic Gone

The Serbian Parliament witnessed chaos on Thursday over the prospect of recognising Kosovo as an independent state. MPs from Dveri, Zavetnici movement, People's Party, and DSS interrupted Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic chanting "treason" and "we don't give up Kosovo." In the visuals now viral on Twitter, the lawmakers headed toward the Serbian leader protesting his policies and demanding that he step down.

Insults were hurled as Narodna Stranka [People’s Party] flashed banners accusing Vucic of being a traitor. They shouted slogans demanding his ouster amid the scuffles. Protesters charged at Vucic for having ‘robbed, weakened and destroyed Serbia.’

Demonstrating ministers hurled books and called for Vucic’s immediate resignation. The speaker of parliament accused the leaders of the DSS, Miloš Jovanović, of trying to physically attack the Serbian president as he was surrounded by MPs, and dissenting lawmakers who swarmed close to the speaker's stand.

Serbian Parliament Speaker Orlic urged the ruling coalition MPs to return to their seats and stop the fight.

'You betrayed and sold out Kosovo'

As the Serbian parliament discussed the issue, a barrage of rhetoric was launched by the officials. "You betrayed and sold out Kosovo, handed it on a plate. We are now saving what little can be saved," the Serbian President was heard shouting at the MPs and protesters. Officials were seen jostling and pushing each other as Vucic addressed the chaos laughing his head off.

Serbia's President Vucic called for the Serbian lawmakers to accept the diplomatic moves with Kosovo, as he hurled warnings that there would be "serious consequences if they don't." "Would we become a European pariah? Yes, we would. Completely isolated, and no one would talk to us. We would not have access to any funds, you can not function in the modern world alone," he was quoted as saying.

Kosovo's February 2008 independence as a sovereign state is recognised by EU member countries, but Serbia refuses to do so. In recent months, the decades-old Serbia-Kosovo tensions escalated and clashes broke out in Kosovo’s north between authorities in Pristina and ethnic Serbians over new border rules that needed Kosovar to use Serbian license plates. While the territorial dispute between Serbia and Kosovo remained frozen for two decades, a series of tense clashes and friction risks escalating the situation into a dangerous conflict.

Western envoys, including those from the United States, have been strengthening efforts to defuse tensions with a reconciliation agreement between the two former rivals. The United States, the European Union, France, Germany, and Italy have also met with Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti to pledge support for latter's sovereignty. Russia sides with Serbia in the conflict.