Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic To Only Sanction Russia If Belgrade Left With No Choice

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, in a speech on Thursday, talked about Minister of Economy Rade Basta's request to impose sanctions against Russia, saying that Belgrade will only do so if it has no other choice, reported TASS.

"We have taken the stance to reject sanctions. I’m the one to know better when we are in a deadlock and when our policy has to change," Vucic said in his address on Thursday. "I have no idea of when our policy will change, but our economy has endured most tough circumstances for more than a year, and, of course, it is not in Basta’s power to change this political course," he added.

"Serbia has its own political course, and Serbia sticks to its own political course. Everyone has the right to have an opinion and not to be persecuted for expressing it. But Basta should have informed his fellow government members about his stance before making public statements," added the Serbian president.

Serbia "is paying a high price": Minister of Economy Rade Basta

On March 13, Basta called for his country to join the sanctions against Russia and urged all other government officials to do the same because Belgrade "is paying a high price" for not doing so.

In an Instagram post, Basta said: "Our country is already paying a high price for not imposing sanctions on Russia, and it is becoming unsustainable. I, as a Minister of Economy, watch how much pressure is being put on Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, and for us to remain silent, cannot accept that."

"That is why I am for the introduction of sanctions to Russia, I stand with President Vučić in defence of state and national interests and I have absolute trust in him. That's why I ask the Government of Serbia and all ministers to make a statement on this matter," he added.

In response, Serbia's Prime Minister Ana Brnabic stressed that the country had declined to accept the sanctions due to national interest and international law.

President Aleksandar Vucic declared in a speech to the nation that Belgrade backed the territorial integrity of Ukraine but would not impose sanctions on Russia after the commencement of Russia's special military operation.

He further stated that all military and police training with foreign partners had been temporarily suspended. Vucic emphasised that Serbia views Russia and Ukraine as fraternal states, regrets what is occurring in eastern Europe, and is prepared to offer Kyiv humanitarian aid.