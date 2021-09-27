Serbia's president, Aleksandar Vucic, on Sunday, accused international partners of completely ignoring the security crackdown on Serbs in parts of Kosovo where they form a majority.

"The complete occupation of northern Kosovo and Metohija with armoured vehicles by Pristina has been going on for the past seven days, and everyone in the international community stays thunderously silent,” RT quoted Vucic as saying.

Vucic's comment comes in reference to the ongoing crisis in northern Kosovo, where several crossings into inner Serbia have been shut by Kosovo's partly recognised authority following Pristina's decision to bar automobiles with Serbian license number plates from entering the region.

Kosovo-Serbia border tensions

Kosovo police continued to confiscate license plates from citizens, supported by an increased security deployment, claiming that they needed to be replaced with Republic of Kosovo registered number plates. The Kosovo administration has made it illegal for drivers with Serbian plates to enter the country until they pay a tax and obtain new number plates upon crossing the border. The decision has resulted in massive traffic congestion in the areas.

The decision has also led to several logistic problems. Food and pharmaceutical delivery has been interrupted in the Serb-majority areas of Kosovo. Most people living in those regions are reliant on supplies from Serbia.

Meanwhile, Kosovo police have used tear gas to disperse ethnic Serb demonstrators at border crossing points. Serbs have been protesting against what they see as Pristina's annexation and an attack on their regional autonomy. Serbia, on the other hand, has retaliated by deploying tanks and fighter aircraft. Images of armoured vehicles moving into the region prompted the United States and its allies to appeal for "restraint".

'No public backing from US, allies'

RT quoted Vucic as saying that everyone was “suddenly worried” when they saw Serbian helicopters and planes over the territory of central Serbia because they shouldn’t take off until Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti or someone from the international community approves.

Despite his attempts to build friendly relations over years with the United States, Vucic has received no public backing from the US, RT reported adding that the attempts to tackle issues within NATO have also failed. Serbia was engaged in the 2013 EU-brokered deal that was established on the basis of the restoration of ties between Belgrade and Pristina.

Kosovo-Serbia conflict

Russia does not recognise Kosovo's separation from Serbia and has said that the increase of hostilities on the border is due to the Pristina government. On Sunday, the Russian ambassador to Belgrade inspected Serbian military installations with the nation's defence minister, according to the Russian embassy. The embassy stated that Serbs were behaving "responsibly" given the situation.

On the other hand, Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, released a statement instructing both the Serbian and Kosovo governments “to unconditionally de-escalate the situation on the ground by immediately withdrawing special police units and dismantling roadblocks,” and added that the conflict must be resolved through EU-facilitated discussion.

Kosovo proclaimed independence from Serbia unilaterally in 2008. Despite years of discussions, the adoption of the 2013 Brussels Agreement, and several proposals for reciprocal territorial exchanges, the problem remains unsettled, and Serbia refuses to acknowledge Kosovo's independence.

(Image: AP)