Serbian President Vucic Says Belgrade Won't Host EuroPride 2022; Cites Extremist Threats

In a major setback for the LGBTQ community, Serbia has announced it will be cancelling the pan-European LGBTQ Pride event (EuroPride 2022) scheduled to be held in Belgrade next month. Citing threats from right-wing extremists and fears of clashes, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he felt "bad to cancel the event but was left with no option".

During a press conference, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced the decision to suspend the EuroPride festival, which was scheduled to take place from September 12 to 18. He also suggested extending the term of Serbia's prime minister Ana Brnabic, who is a lesbian, The Associated Press reported.

"It's not the question of whether they (extremists) are stronger, but you just can’t do it all at the same moment, and that’s it. I am not happy about it but we can’t manage," Vucic said.

Notably, three years ago, the members of the European Pride Organizers Association selected Belgrade as the destination to host the annual LGBTQ celebrations. However, this time, the President cited extremist threats, economic issues and energy crises as the key reasons for the abrupt cancellation. He acknowledged his decision may violate minority rights but said the state is reeling under numerous problems.

Following the announcement, European Pride Organisers President Kristine Garina urged Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic to honour a promise to support the event and argued that Vucic cannot cancel someone else’s event. He noted that the right to hold Pride has been ruled by the European Court of Human Rights and it is a fundamental human right. "If they issue a ban, organizers would file a complaint at Serbia’s Constitutional Court," an organiser in Serbia, Goran Miletic was quoted by The Associated Press as saying.

Serbian President says EuroPride would lead to instability in country

However, the government said there were no conditions to hold the EuroPride 2022 safely and added certain extremist groups could use and abuse the event. This could also lead to tension and instability in the country, the Serbian President said. Notably, Belgrade has pledged to protect LGBTQ rights as it seeks EU membership, but increasingly vocal right-wing supporters harass and sometimes attack people based on their sexual orientation or gender identity. Moreover, the Serbian Orthodox Church also voiced its stance against the Pride Parade. It contested that the event promotes division among human beings and said that it considers the culture has been forcefully imposed on Europe and the so-called Western world in general.

(Image: AP/Pixabay)