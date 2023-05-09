Serbians Protest For Ban On Violent TV Content After Two Mass Shootings

Thousands marched in Serbia on Monday demanding a ban on violent television content after at least two incidents of mass shootings occurred in the country. Thousands of citizens took to the streets in the capital city of Belgrade demonstrating with placards that demanded the government to take down violent content that causes safety and security issues and impose a strict ban on such television content, ANI reported, citing a report in Al Jazeera. The angry Serbs also demanded the immediate dismissal of the country's key ministers after the deadly shooting incidents.

At least eight students and a security guard were killed on Wednesday last week after two handguns were brought by a student to his school. At least one teacher and six more students were injured in a separate incident. The perpetrator was a 21-year-old man who unfolded the gun violence in central Serbia. The man was in possession of an assault rifle and a pistol. The incident left at least 14 people injured. The gunman later surrendered to the police with the firearm. At least 17 people were dead and 21 others were wounded. There were several kids among those injured.

Serbia against violence protests gain traction

In the demonstration, titled “Serbia against violence" Serbs projected anger as they gathered in the Capital Belgrade and the northern city of Novi Sad. The protesters demanded immediate withdrawal of the licenses of the state-controlled television for featuring convicted war criminals and criminal figures that were slammed as jeopardising the safety of people. Sebs protested against the autocratic President Aleksandar Vucic demanding that he resigns as they demonstrated with the national flag near the government headquarters. Serbian president called the protests “shameful” during an interview with Happy Television on Monday. He laid the blame for the unrest on country's opposition political party, adding that they have been focused on inciting violence. The opposition demanded an immediate ban on the pro-government newspapers, whom it considered responsible for stoking tensions.