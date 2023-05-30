Serbia's Vucic Lambasts Kosovo PM As Tensions Flare; 'He Dreams Of Becoming New Zelenskyy'

As tensions in Serbia’s breakaway province of Kosovo escalated following the Kosovar police raids in the Serb-dominated areas in the region’s north, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and his Kosovar counterpart Prime Minister, Albin Kurti, on Monday traded barbs in televised interviews.

Violent clashes ensued between the security forces of Kosovo and the Serb protesters that left scores injured on both sides. Serbians in Kosovo have been demonstrating against the Albanian mayors taking office in ethnic Serbian areas, and have been attempting to vandalise the municipality buildings.

Over 2 decades since the 1999 war, Serbs in Kosovo’s northern region, which hosts their large ethnic population, do not accept the 2008 declaration of independence from Serbia and accept Belgrade as their Capital. They refused to participate in the elections in April, which saw the victory of the Albanian candidates in all four municipalities. A total turnout of just 3.47% was witnessed during the polls. The results are now boycotted by the Serbs.

As ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo—which borders Albania, North Macedonia, and Montenegro—attempted to block the entrances to the municipal buildings, clashes broke out between Kosovo police and protesters, escalating tensions in the Balkans.

US soldiers from NATO's KFor guard a checkpoint on Kosovo Serbia border. Credit: AP

During a state TV interview on Sunday, Kurti blamed Serbian President Vucic for inflaming the border confrontations as its ally Russia faltered in the ongoing war in neighbouring Ukraine. He warned of the ‘‘pan-Slavic hegemony” of Serbia unable to distance itself from Yugoslav dictator Slobodan Milosevic. Kurti believes that Belgrade seeks to upgrade bilateral ties with Moscow as the latter has with neighbouring Belarus. This, he says, has plagued Kosovo's own security.

Kurti's remarks came as Belgrade resorted to deploying the armed forces in the tensions-marred region. The Kosovar leader warned that the situation in the Balkans may spiral out of control due to Vucic. Russia has been blaming the regional tensions on Kosovar authorities who impose "groundless discriminatory rules" on the Serbs.

'I know that this other Zelenskyy [Kurti], who caused everything....': Vucic

In a harsh response against his geopolitical adversary Kosovo President Kurti, Serbian President Vucic said that “the most difficult situation in Kosovo and Metohija is yet to follow. Something we have not seen until now, all thanks to the provocative actions and terribly irresponsible behaviour of Albin Kurti," according to the interview aired by Serbian TV channel Pink.

Vucic noted he was “afraid of general insecurity, instability” and of “big conflicts” in the breakaway province. It is to be noted that previously, an MP in Vucic's party had hurled pro-Russian war rhetoric, saying that Serbia would soon be compelled to start its own "denazification of the Balkans."

Vucic likened Kurti with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying, “I know that this other one [Kurti], who caused everything, doesn’t want to retire for a living because he longs and dreams of being a Zelenskyy."

Kosovo police officers near the northern Kosovo border. Credit: AP

Kosovar police car burns in Zvecan, northern Kosovo. Credit: AP

The Serbian President said that he has been contacted by several European envoys voicing concerns about the recent spike in violence in the region. Across several Serb-dominated areas, Kosovar law enforcement officers fired tear gas to disperse the crowd gathered to oppose the newly elected ethnic-Albanian mayor from entering his office. Several cars were set ablaze and violence spiralled out of control. As a result, several dozens were left wounded.

Serbia placed its military on high alert and even mobilized the assault units closer to the region’s border." "It is clear that terror against the Serb community in Kosovo is happening," Serbia's Defence Minister Milos Vucevic said.

Pristina, de-escalate: NATO chief

US, France, Italy, Germany, and Britain, who recognise the independence of Kosovo urged it to "immediately de-escalate tensions." “We strongly caution all parties against other threats or actions which could impact on a safe and secure environment, including freedom of movement, and that could inflame tensions or promote conflict," a joint statement released by Kosovo's allies read. “New unilateral actions will negatively impact relations with the Quint countries and the EU," it further noted.

Kosovo's independence is not officially recognised by several countries including Russia, its ally China, and Serbia. After the break-up of Yugoslavia in the 1990s, Kosovo unilaterally declared its own autonomy and independence.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic addresses the nation. Credit: AP

Vucic chaired a meeting of the National Security Council wherein the Serbian lawmakers adopted the “security activities aimed at strengthening Serbia’s defence capabilities”, the Serbian president’s office said in a statement. “Serbia’s armed forces remain in a state of maximum alert until further notice," Vucic warned. Belgrade warned Pristina against any measures to force access of Albanian mayors to the municipality buildings in support of the ethnic Albanian-led government in Kosovo.

Transatlantic military alliance’s [NATO] secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, called on Kosovo to defuse tensions with Serbia. “Pristina must de-escalate and not take unilateral, destabilising steps,” Stoltenberg said in a tweet on Sunday. NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFor) is still stationed in Kosovo with a strength of an estimated 3,762. In December, last year, clashes broke out between the ethnic Serbs and the Kosovo security forces after the arrest of a former Serb police officer, as well as Kosovo's penalties on ethnic Serbs using Serbian-issued licence plates.