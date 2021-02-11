'She Is In Great Shape': World's Second Oldest Woman Sister Andre Turns 117

The world’s second-oldest person turns 117 today and has survived the coronavirus pandemic. According to the reports by Sky News, Sister Andre was born on February 11, 1904. The Gerontology Research Group, which validates the ages of people over 100, says that she is the oldest person in Europe and second in the world behind Japan's Kane Tanaka, who's 118.

Read: How To Watch Club World Cup Final Live In India? Bayern Vs Tigres UANL Live Stream

As per the reports by AP, there were plans for Champagne and red wine, a feast with her favorite dessert, a Mass in her honor, and other treats to toast Sister André’s survival through two world wars and COVID-19. David Tavella, the communications manager for the nun’s care home in the southern French city of Toulon, said, "It’s a big day". He added, "She is in great shape. I went to see her this morning. She is really happy. She wanted me to tell her the schedule for the day again".

(This photo provided by the Sainte-Catherine Laboure care home communications manager shows Lucile Randon, Sister Andre's birth name, in Toulon, southern France, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Image Credits: AP)

The menu for her birthday feast included a starter of foie gras, capon with fragrant mushrooms and wrapping up with baked Alaska, which is her favourite dessert. "All of it washed down with red wine, because she drinks red wine. It’s one of her secrets of longevity. And a bit of Champagne with dessert, because 117 years have to be toasted", explained Tavella.

Sister André’s birth name is Lucile Randon. According to the reports by French Media, Sister André tested positive for the virus in mid-January in Toulon. However, she recovered in the time of 3 weeks. Tavella said, "She didn’t ask me about her health, but about her habits”. He added, "For example, she wanted to know if meal or bedtime schedules would change. She showed no fear of the disease. On the other hand, she was very concerned about the other residents".

Read: World's Second-oldest Person Survives COVID, Will Celebrate 117th Birthday On February 11

Did not even realise

Sister André said that she did not even realise that she had it and did not even worry after receiving the diagnosis. Sister Andre is blind and uses a wheelchair due to her old age. According to the reports by Var-Matin, in the month of January, 81 of the 88 Sister Andre’s residents tested positive for the virus and 10 of them died. Also, she can now attend Mass as she has been declared disinfected by the doctor.

Read: Road Safety World Series 2021: How To Buy Tickets To Watch Tendulkar & Co. In Action

Also Read: Road Safety World Series 2021 To Have Unacademy As Title Sponsors, Jio As Digital Partners

(Image Credits: AP)