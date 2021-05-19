'Shooting Must Stop': France Proposes Israel-Gaza Ceasefire Resolution At UNSC

France has proposed a resolution with the UN Security Council, in coordination with Egypt and Jordan, calling for a ceasefire in the Israel –Gaza conflict. On May 18, the office of French President Emanuel Macron said that he along with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sissi agreed on the resolution in a video conference with Jordan's King Abdullah II. al-Sissi is currently in Paris to hold official talks with Macron, however, with the conflict escalating each day, peace in the mid-east has gained a prime spot in their discussions.

“The three countries agreed on three simple elements: The shooting must stop, the time has come for a ceasefire and the UN Security Council must take up the issue," the Elysee Palace which hosted the meet said.

Death toll nears 250

Meanwhile, it has been nine days since Islamist fundamentalist group Hamas fired the first projectile onto the Israeli soil. Since then, both sides have engaged in bone-rattling air and ground exchanges. The 362 square kilometres Gaza Strip, where buildings have been reduced to rubble, has suffered the worst. On May 19, the number of Palestinians who died in the conflict surpassed 217, including 63 children and 36 women. At least 1,500 people have been injured, as per the Gaza Health ministry. On the other hand, Israel lost 12 residents, including two children, a soldier and an Indian origin woman.

On Monday, Macron also said that he will have talks with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu in the coming days about the airstrike that destroyed a Gaza building that housed the Associated Press and other media outlets. While speaking at a news conference, the French President said, “the safety of journalists ... and their protection in times of conflict is a crucial responsibility”. He added that France has requested that Israel clarify the circumstances and objectives of the airstrike.

On the same day, Sisi and Macron shared “strong concerns” about the escalation of violence in the Middle East and deplored the numerous civilian victims. They stressed the “absolute need” to cease hostilities between Israel and Palestinians. Both leaders agreed to continue to coordinate their actions in favour of a “rapid cease-fire” and prevent the spreading of the conflict in the region.

Image: AP