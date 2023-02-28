Shots Fired Near Elementary School In Germany's Bramsche, Two Critically Injured

Two people sustained serious injuries in a shooting incident near an elementary school in a German town on Tuesday. The shooting took place in an elementary school in the German town of Bramsche, German news outlet Bild newspaper reported.

The town is located in the state of Lower Saxony and the incident occurred at 7:30 am (local time). While the school itself was not affected, teachers and students went under supervision after the German authorities arrived at the location. An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

This is a developing story, more details will be update soon.