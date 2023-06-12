Silvio Berlusconi: Cruise Ship Singer To Italy's Longest-serving PM To Kingmaker

Why you’re reading this: Former Italian Prime Minister and billionaire media mogul Silvio Berlusconi passed away at the age of 86 on June 12. The longest-serving Italian Prime Minister in the post-war era counted his last breath at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan. The flamboyant senator and leader of the Forza Italia Party, was always engulfed in controversy and scandal throughout his long political career. The polarised figure of modern Italian politics was hospitalised on Friday.

3 things you need to know

Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi waves to reporters as he arrives at the Chamber of Deputies to meet Mario Draghi, in Rome, Feb. 9, 2021, Image: AP

Berlusconi's rise to fame and power

1. Village boy to billionaire - The rise of the media mogul

Silvio Berlusconi was born in a middle-class family in Milan on September 29, 1936. His father was a bank clerk and his mother a homemaker. First of three children, Berlusconi was raised in a traditional Catholic manner. While pursuing law at the University of Milan, he played double bass in a student band and dabbled in music. He eventually started singing in nightclubs and cruise ships.

While in college, Berlusconi took a job as a vacuum cleaner salesman and then went on to sell essays to his fellow students. After graduating, he started working in construction and in the 1970s he managed to gain a colossal fortune as a property developer.

Silvio Berlusconi singing on a cruise ship, 1960, Image: Twitter - @VeryOldPics

2. His rise in the media: The story of Mediaset

In 1973, the budding entrepreneur entered the world of broadcast and launched a local cable television company called Telmilano. In the 1980s he created a holding company called Fininvest, which in many ways is said to have revolutionised Italian television. Fininvest ended up owning Mediaset, Italy’s largest media conglomerate.

Mediaset not only ended up owning the country’s biggest private stations, but also acquired Italy’s largest publishing house, Mondadori. Berlusconi also indulged his colossal wealth in other endeavours like the football club of his hometown AC Milan in 1986. He later went on to buy the Monza football club and eventually decided to venture into politics.

AC Milan's Silvio Berlusconi raises the trophy aloft as he stands with his team after they beat Liverpool 2-1 to win the Champions League Final soccer match between AC Milan and Liverpool at the Olympic Stadium in Athens, May 23, 2007, Image: AP

3. His rise to political power

In 1994, the media mogul founded a conservative party called Forza Italia. He named his party after the chants made by football fans - "Forza Italia", meaning “Go Italy”. Berlusconi garnered political fame at a time when the Italian centre-right parties were engulfed in controversies and scandals. The flamboyant leader offered an alternative to voters who were not leaning to the left.

Berlusconi used his prowess as a media mogul and depended on advertising campaigns that played on his own TV channels for his poll bid. His roaring popularity enabled him to garner many votes. He won the 1994 general elections and became the Prime Minister of Italy for the first time. While his first run only lasted 7 months, he won the polls again in 2001 and 2008.

Silvio Berlusconi gets emotional during the centre-right coalition closing rally in Rome Thursday, Sep. 22, 2022, Image: AP

Controversies surrounding Berlusconi

1. The corruption allegations

Soon after he came to power, officials launched a corruption investigation into his business dealings. Amid multiple corruption allegations, the leader of the Lega Nord left Berlusconi’s coalition claiming that his party broke the electoral pact. Meanwhile, Berlusconi continued to deny these corruption scandals. "I don't need to go into office for the power. I have houses all over the world, stupendous boats, beautiful aeroplanes, a beautiful wife, and a beautiful family. I am making a sacrifice,” he said.

After facing multiple no-confidence motions, Berlusconi eventually announced his resignation in December 1994, seven months after he assumed office. The former Italian premier came back to office in 2001 and 2008. However, he resigned again in 2011 after he lost his majority amid an acute debt crisis in Italy.

People of Freedom party leader Silvio Berlusconi rubs his eyes after delivering his speech at the Senate, in Rome, on, Oct. 2, 2013, Image: AP

2. The gaffes and shocking statements

The former Italian premier often made headlines for some of his comments being perceived as sexist and anti-semitic. In 2003, Berlusconi sparked a diplomatic crisis between Berlin and Rome when he heckled German Euro-MP Martin Schulz and others at the European Parliament. The billionaire suggested that the German diplomat could play a Nazi guard in a war film. He was also heavily criticised for his allegedly sexist behaviour towards the former German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Shortly after former Prime Minister Barrack Obama became the president of the United States, Belusconi called him “young”, “handsome” and “Sun-tanned”, sparking outrage.

In this April 2, 2009 file photo, President Barack Obama, Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, center, and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, right, smile during a group photo at the G20 Summit in London, Image: AP

3. The ‘Bunga Bunga’ parties

The “bunga bunga” parties first came to light in October 2010. In these so-called sex parties, Berlusconi often boasted about his libido. The parties used to be organised in his luxurious villas. "I love life! I love women!” he said while describing these parties in 2010. In the same year, he was formally convicted of paying Karima El Mahroug, who was known by the stage name Ruby Rubacuori, for soliciting sexual services between February and May 2010, while she was just 17 years old. However, he was found ‘not guilty’ after a long legal battle. In late 2012, he was convicted of tax fraud and served a year-long sentence doing part-time community service at a residential home in Milan.

How Berlusconi became the King of Comeback?

Over the years, Berlusconi made comebacks multiple times. He lost the election in 1996 but ended up assuming office multiple times. After his ban on running for office ended in 2013, he managed to win a seat in the European Parliament in 2019. In the 2022 Italian general elections, his party returned to mainstream politics after forming a coalition with the Brothers of Italy party which was led by current Prime Minister Georgia Meloni.

In the past, Meloni and Berlusconi shared a frictional relationship due to media-mogul’s friendly relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. After Berlusconi commenced his new innings in politics he was popularly known as “The Knight” and “The Kingmaker” of Italian politics.