Six People Killed In Massive Fire At Residential Building In Belarusian Capital Of Minsk

Six people, including a minor, died in a fire that broke out in a residential building in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on Saturday, Belarus’ Investigative Committee said, according to Sputnik.

"According to the investigation, today at about 3.30 a. m. [00:30 GMT] there was a fire on the second floor of a residential building on the Shevchenko boulevard. As a result of the incident, six people died, including a child," the committee's press service said, further adding that over 20 people were evacuated from the building by members of the Belarusian Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Victims have been admitted to ICUs

Among those wounded in the fire were three people, including a child. The victims have been admitted to intensive care units and currently remain in critical condition. "The condition of everyone is serious, the child is connected to a ventilator. Doctors are doing everything possible to stabilize their condition," the ministry wrote in a statement on Telegram.

It is unclear what caused the building to go up in flames. An investigation into the matter is underway.