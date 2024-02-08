Advertisement

In a harrowing incident at the Hochoetz resort in Tyrol province, an Austrian ski gondola carrying a Danish family of four plummeted 23 feet to the ground on Tuesday, Jan. 9. The accident occurred in the late morning when a tree fell onto the cable supporting the gondola, resulting in a catastrophic crash.

Due to the cable car's precarious landing in rocky and inaccessible terrain, rescuers faced significant challenges. The victims, all with serious injuries, had to be carefully hoisted to safety using a rope suspended from a hovering helicopter. The complexity of the rescue operation added an extra layer of urgency to the situation.

Following the incident, three occupants of the gondola were rushed to a hospital in the town of Zams, they all are suffering from serious injuries. Meanwhile, one individual in critical condition, was airlifted to a hospital in Innsbruck for immediate medical attention. The severity of the injuries underscores the gravity of the ski gondola mishap.

Austrian media outlets reported that the four individuals involved in the incident were Danish citizens. The international nature of the victims highlights the global impact of the unfortunate event and emphasizes the need for thorough investigations into the safety measures at the ski resort.

This news serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers associated with winter sports and the critical importance of maintaining infrastructure to ensure the safety of visitors at popular tourist destinations.

The victims were identified as a 49-year-old man, his children aged 20 and 19, and their 46-year-old uncle.

A German couple in the adjacent gondola, aged 62 and 58, also sustained injuries due to cable vibrations, with their current conditions unknown.

Police commander Hubert Juen reported that the German couple from the neighboring gondola, ages 62 and 58, were impacted by the cable vibrations. However, their conditions remain uncertain as they are currently in a state of shock, hindering interviews with authorities.

Experts are still working to determine the cause of the crash. According to Juen, there are no initial indications of either technical or human failure contributing to the accident. The commander suggested that a tree or branches may have directly impacted the Danish family's gondola, specifically on the part attaching it to the cable.

The cable car route, known as the Acherkogelbahn, reported nothing unusual during a routine test run of the gondolas early on the day of the accident. With 60 other cable cars safely taken out of circulation at the time of the mishap, the route was promptly closed as investigators aim to unravel the circumstances leading to this tragic incident.