Slovakia PM Agrees To Assist NATO In Boosting Eastern European Nations Amid Russian Threat

Amid resistance from the Opposition leaders, Slovakia Prime Minister Eduard Heger agreed to assist NATO in strengthening the Eastern European regions, Sputnik reported.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, the Prime Minister said, "If the security interests of Slovakia and Europe require strengthening of military capacities at our Eastern border, then we will of course do it. One for all, all for one. This is a guarantee for having peace in Europe", Heger tweeted.

Further, he informed that his government will sign an agreement on military cooperation between the United States and Slovakia in Washington on February 3, Thursday. If the agreement is signed between the two nations, it will allow the US to use several Slovak military airfields and other military bases free of charge.

According to the news agency, Sputnik, the agreement will be valid for the next ten years with the possibility of subsequent renewal or termination.

"The document provides for the allocation by the US of $100 million for the modernisation of the nation's defence infrastructure," according to Sputnik.

Notably, the Slovakian government has approved the agreement even though the opposition leaders and other politicians opposed the draft agreement with the US. Moreover, Prosecutor General Maros Zhilinka found 35 inconsistencies with national legislation in the draft agreement.

As per the news agency, several retired prominent politicians demanded Slovak President Zuzana Caputova to send the draft agreement to the Constitutional Court for scrutiny. However, she refused any further scrutiny.

US, allies may deploy thousands of additional forces in Eastern Europe: Report

It is worth mentioning that last month, amid soaring tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the United States was mulling deploying additional forces to Eastern European NATO countries. Among the countries considering accepting the deployment of forces are Romania, Bulgaria, and Hungary, according to CNN.

The report said that the deployment of troops would be up to one thousand additional forces from US, Romania, Bulgaria, and Hungary. Among 30 NATO countries, the report said only four countries including, the US are considering deploying additional forces.

Further, CNN said that the decision came in order to "meet the capability" of NATO allies in the region. Notably, the heavy deployment came as US intelligence reports claimed over one lakh Russian troops are pressed near the Ukraine border by Russian President Vladimir Putin. As per the report, the Russian forces have reportedly made all preparations to "invade Ukraine". However, Putin refuted the intelligence reports and called the allegations "baseless".

Image: Twitter/AP