Slovakia Suspends AstraZeneca First-dose COVID Jabs As Probe Into Vaccine Death Continues

Slovakia, which kicked off its mass vaccination drive back in December, suspended the first doses of vaccines developed by AstraZeneca Plc on May 11. However, all people due to their second dose would be allowed to get the jabs as scheduled. The announcement came days after the country’s health ministry signalled that it was investigating a case that involved a vaccinated patient dying of blood clots.

Slovakia’s ban came as a massive setback for AstraZeneca which has been battling doubts about its vaccine safety since earlier this year. Starting early March, several European nations including France, Germany and Italy temporarily suspended the use of the jabs citing reports of severe blood clots. However, later the European Medicine Association (EMA) cleared the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and stresse that its benefits outweighs its risks.

Vaccine deaths

Previously, a 47-year-old Slovak woman inoculated with AstraZeneca jabs died of thrombosis, triggering nationwide scepticism. Genetic screening, however, showed that the woman suffered from a blood-clotting disorder. Later, the State Institute for Drug Control (ŠÚKL) spokesperson Magdaléna Jurkemíková speaking to the TASR news agency confirmed that there was a “possible kink” between her vaccination and thrombosis.

Earlier this year, the AstraZeneca/Oxford made vaccine had attracted scepticism across the countries following complaints of severe side effects including blood clots. Multiple countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Denmark, the Netherlands, Iceland and Norway have temporarily suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Defending its vaccines, AstraZeneca reported that it conducted a review of safety data from over 17 million recipients and found no evidence of increased risk of blood clots.

EU says there is 'no evidence' to restrict use of AstraZeneca

Experts probing links between the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine and blood clots on March 31 said that there is “no evidence” that would support restricting the use of the vaccine in any population. However, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) also said that its safety committee expected to issue an “updated recommendation” on the controversial vaccine after its monthly meeting next week. The statement by EMA came after Germany had advised against using the AstraZeneca vaccine jab for younger people after rare reports of clotting.

