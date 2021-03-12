Slovakia's Health Minister Marek Krajci Resigns Amid Russian Vaccine Dispute

Slovakia’s Health Minister on March 11 announced his resignation in a bid to defuse a political crisis over the acquisition of a Russian vaccine, which had threatened to topple the coalition government. According to AP, Marek Krajci’s resignation was requested by two parties in the four-party coalition. He was under fire for his handling of the pandemic. Following his resignation, Slovakia’s PM Igor Matovic called the decision “painful” but also added that it was correct as it prevented a “collapse of the government and early elections”.

A conflict in the country emerged after Prime Minister Igor Matovic secretly ordered doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine despite opposition from his coalition partners. This irked the other members of his coalition, who eventually called for dissolution of the current cabinet. Matovic, however, defended the deal to buy 2 million Sputnik V vaccines, saying it will speed up the vaccination program.

But Freedom and Solidarity party said that the purchase cast doubts on the country’s pro-Western orientation. Along with For People Party, the Freedom and Solidarity party further demanded reconstruction of the government. For People Party also said that any vaccine needs approval from the EU’s drug regulator, which has not happened with Sputnik V.

Slovakia, a member of the European Union started innovating its population in late December. Matovic’s secret deal with the Russian vaccine faced resistance from Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok who said that it was a “tool in Russia’s hybrid war against the West.” While Sputnik V has not applied for EU’s approval, Slovakia’s deputy PM Veronika Remisova said that any vaccine to be used in the country would require approval by the bloc.

Sputnik V in Europe

Slovakia is the second European Union country after Hungary to use the vaccine, which hasn't been approved by the European Medicines Agency. It hasn't been registered by Slovakia’s drug authority, but the deal was made possible by Health Minister Marek Krajci’s approval. As of now, the European bloc has approved only three vaccines for mass use. They include the one manufactured by AstraZeneca/Oxford, Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech.

The Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is based on a modified version of adenovirus, a common cold virus. The vector stripped of its disease-causing genes and modified to carry genetic instructions for making the coronavirus spike protein. This prompts the cells to cause an immune response which eventually protects against the SARS-CoV-2.

(Image: AP)