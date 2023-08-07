Last Updated:

Slovenia Endures 'biggest Natural Disaster' As Floods Rip Apart Bridges, Homes | See Pics

Severe floods and rains have ravaged Slovenia and caused damage estimated to be half a billion euros, according to Prime Minister Robert Golob.

Deeksha Sharma
Slovenia floods
1/8
Image: AP

The small Alpine country of Slovenia faced the wrath of torrential rains and heavy floods last week. 

Slovenia floods
2/8
Image: AP

At least three people have died as a result of what might be the most devastating natural disaster that the nation has seen in its history. 

Slovenia floods
3/8
Image: AP

Roads, bridges and houses have been ravaged by the extreme weather event. 

Slovenia floods
4/8
Image: AP

According to Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob, two thirds of the territory has been affected. 

Slovenia floods
5/8
Image: AP

Slovenia's weather service claimed that a month worth of rain lashed the country in less than 24 hours.

Slovenia floods
6/8
Image: AP

Some experts believe that the catastrophe was aggravated by worsening climate change. 

Slovenia floods
7/8
Image: AP

Thousands of people have been evacuated and several others have been rescued by helicopters or firefighters in boats.

Slovenia floods
8/8
Image: AP

This comes after a string of severe storms battered Slovenia earlier in the summer, blowing off rooftops and uprooting trees. 

