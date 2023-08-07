Slovenia Endures 'biggest Natural Disaster' As Floods Rip Apart Bridges, Homes | See Pics

Quick links:
The small Alpine country of Slovenia faced the wrath of torrential rains and heavy floods last week.
At least three people have died as a result of what might be the most devastating natural disaster that the nation has seen in its history.
According to Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob, two thirds of the territory has been affected.
Slovenia's weather service claimed that a month worth of rain lashed the country in less than 24 hours.
Thousands of people have been evacuated and several others have been rescued by helicopters or firefighters in boats.