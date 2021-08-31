Slovenia Holds The Second Half Of Rotating Presidency Of Council Of The European Union

After 2008, Slovenia is going to hold the presidency of the European Council for the second time in the last part of this year, as stated on the country's government portal gov.si. Earlier, in 2008, when Solvenia took charge of the EU presidency, the world was facing an economic crisis, and after thirteen years when Solvenia took charge, the world is undergoing a pandemic. Notably, Slovenia's slogan for running the presidency is "Together. Resilient. Europe". Earlier, Slovenia was a member of the Trio-Presidency in 2020, with Germany and Portugal.

Slovenia holds the rotating presidency of Council of the European Union for the period July to December 2021. In this capacity, it will host an informal meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on September 3, which will be attended by EU Foreign Ministers: Sources — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021

What is the presidency of the Council of the EU?

First established in 1975, the European Council is a joint council that directs the overall political directions and priorities of the European Union. The main task of the presidency holding country is to monitor the work of the EU by providing necessary directions to the legislative work of the Council and development of the members of the Council and holding talks with the European Parliament as co-legislator, as well as with the European Commission. The appointed presidency is expected to look after compliance with Council proceedings and must stay impartial and should look to establish harmony among the Member States. In simpler terms, whichever country is elected and given the EC Presidency, they are expected to act as a neutral broker who helps all the members of the council.

Work of Council of the European Union

The presidency of a country remains for only six months and the rotation system of the EU presidency is determined in advance and keeps changing every six months among the member countries following the rotatory system. During the tenure of these six months, the appointed presidency needs to deal with as many as 600–700 legislative proposals. The legislative proposals on which negotiations are held are given to the presidency of one Member State because the legislative procedure takes one to two years.

Trio-Presidency

Three-member states are included in the Trio Presidency. The Trio Presidency succeeded the presidency of the Council of the EU. A Trio Presidency looks over the legislative procedures, keeps the leadership, and works running smoothly. Notably, the Trio Presidency is formed for only 18 months, to achieve the common goals of the EU Council members. Each country prepares its program for a six-month tenure.

