Slovenia: Police Fire Tear Gas, Water Cannons At Anti-COVID Pass Protesters

Slovenia Police, on Wednesday, fired tear gas and water cannons to pacify a mob of thousands protesting against the country's ant-coronavirus measures in Ljubljana. According to a report by AP, police took action after around ten thousand protestors tried to block a major highway that connects the north of Ljubljana.

Notably, this was the second such protest reported in Slovenia's national capital. The demonstrators, comprising mostly of people who are against the use of COVID-19 vaccine passes, reportedly hurled bottles and other objects at the police. The protest comes at a time Slovenia suspended the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday as it investigates the death of a 20-year-old woman who had received the jab.

The protestors were heard chanting "Stop Corona Fascism" and demanded equal rights for both vaccinated and unvaccinated populations.

"I am here for the future, the future of my kids, future generations, because this craziness needs to be stopped," protester Katja Zupan was quoted by AP as saying. "If we don’t stand up for ourselves and for mankind, then we are done, we are lost," Zupan added.

It is worth noting the administration has suspended the inoculation of the J&J vaccine until experts determine whether there was a link between the woman’s death and the vaccine dose that she had taken two weeks ago. "However, the vaccine’s benefits continue to outweigh the risks," Health Minister Janez Poklukar noted.

J&J vaccine popular in Slovenia as it requires only one dose

According to the STA news agency report, the woman who died after taking the Johnson & Johnson vaccine dose was the second such case in the country who had suffered a serious health condition. As per the health ministry's data, more than 1,20,000 people in Slovenia have received the J&J vaccine.

Notably, the J&J vaccine became more popular in Slovenia as it requires only one dose. It has gained widespread popularity after the government introduced new requirements for the use of COVID-19 passes while returning to the workplace. According to the government vaccine norms, people must have the COVID pass or have to proffer expensive PCR tests. As the demand for the one-shot vaccine increases, the Slovenia health ministry ordered an additional 1,00,000 J&J doses from Hungary in order to meet the demand of the working class.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)