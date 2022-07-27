Slovenia Wildfires Force Thousands To Flee, Set Off Unexploded World War I Bombs: Report

As wildfire is engulfing Slovenia, thousands of people were forced to flee as it is now travelling through areas that were once battlefields during the First World War. The Slovenian media reported that on July 22, a bomb from World War I exploded as firemen were working nearby. Even though the firefighters were buzzed by shrapnel, nobody was wounded. According to a Vice report, it is just one of many explosives of that type that have exploded as a result of the fire.

According to local news, officials have stopped tracking detonations because of their 'sheer number'. So, the officials are currently noting those that explode close to roadways.

Slovenia Wildfires

Unexploded munitions from WWI and II, which Task & Purpose originally identified, are a significant issue in Europe. According to the Vice report, over 1,000 firemen with some Slovenian military personnel are battling the blaze, which has now spread to roughly 5,000 acres of land.

Slovenian Defense Minister Marjan Šarec told the media, “The problem is that because of the unexploded ordnance firefighting units cannot penetrate into the fire but can only act on its edges. This is why the fire is being intensively fought from the air as well,” Vice reported.

The region where the fire is raging was the place of 12 battles during the First World War. As per the vice report, over 200,000 individuals lost their lives, and incalculable quantities of explosives were utilised. Nearly 2.7 million tons of bombs were dropped on Europe by the Royal Air Force and the US Army Air Force during WW II alone. Even now, 70 years later, those bombs still inflicting harm.

Fire in Europe

This summer, Europe was stuck in an increased heat wave that made it substantially worse and prolonged the already severe and ongoing drought that affected many areas of the continent. Large flames have been caused in certain locations due to no significant rainfall for weeks or even months.

Between the period of Saturday and Sunday evening, at least 53 new flames started in Greece as the National Fire Service battled to put out the fires raging in Evros, Lesbos, and close to the western town of Grevena. Four days straight have passed since the Dadia-Lefkimi-Soufli National Park fire started, Euro News reported.

The fire department has even warned residents in several parts of the Czech Republic to keep their windows closed while they battle a large forest fire. According to the BBC report, since Sunday, a portion of the national park known as Bohemian Switzerland, which is located near the German border, has been on fire. As the fire decimated the forest and the homes in the town of Mezna, hundreds of Czech firemen were called in to help. Numerous people were compelled to leave their houses as the fire also threatened the neighbouring community of Hrensko, which is close to the German border.