Snickers Pulls Down Advert Accused Of Promoting Homophobia After Backlash, Issues Apology

American brand Mars Inc. has pulled a controversial advert for its chocolate bar Snickers after it was lambasted for promoting homophobia. The advert which features influencer Ales Gibaja triggered outrage after it allegedly juxtaposed men with transgenders. In the aftermath, the chocolate manufacturer has not only deleted the 20-second ad but also apologized for any “misunderstanding that may have been caused".

The ad film begins by showing influencer Aless Gibaja ordering a “sexy orange juice with vitamins A, B and C: hugs, kisses and caresses” while a friend trades puzzled looks with the waiter. After a few seconds, the waiter hands over a Snickers ice-cream bar to the popular transgender figure. Immediately, Gibaja appears to transform into a bearded man with a deep voice. “Better?” the friend asks. “Better,” replies the man as the tagline reads: “You’re not yourself when you’re hungry.”

The advert was shared online earlier this week, where it triggered massive criticism with some also demanding an immediate boycott of the brand. In a statement, The State Federation of Lesbians, Gays, Trans and Bisexuals shameful and unfortunate that there are companies that continue to perpetuate stereotypes and promote homophobia”. They were joined by the country’s minister of equality Irene Montero, who asked the creators to be “tolerant.”

Protests in Europe

This comes as another European country-Poland-saw massive protests to oppose a homophobic law. In one of the largest pride parades in central and eastern Europe dubbed as “The Equality Parade” attendees demonstrated their support for the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people in the aftermath of Poland and Hungary’s enactment of regressive laws, condemned by all of Europe. According to the reports, the pride march was headed by Warsaw's mayor Rafal Trzaskowski with several liberal politicians showing their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Similarly, Hungary’s capital Budapest saw hundreds of thousands of demonstrators condemning the policies of Hungary's right-wing government as they flooded the streets with pride banners chanting pro-LGBTQ+ slogans. Citizens expressed angst at the populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government’s laws that ‘stigmatize’ sexual minorities in all of Central European.

Image: Gamomena/JoshuaFernandez/Twitter