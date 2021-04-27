'Sofagate': EU Chief Says Turkey Chair Snub Happened 'because I'm A Woman', Felt 'hurt'

The European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen finally broke silence over the SofaGate scandal on April 26 and blamed sexism for the incident. Speaking for the first time on the diplomatic gaffe in Turkey, the EU Chief gave members of Parliament an insight into her feelings on the incident. While addressing Monday’s plenary, Ursula said that the chair snub happened because "I am a woman."

Turkey drew massive backlash on social media after a video showed the EU chief left standing as her fellow top EU Official took the only chair available next to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. A video showed Charles Michel and Erdogan taking the chairs as Von der Leyen stood looking at both the men, expressing her astonishment with a “ehm” and a gesture of disappointment. Eventually, Von der Leyen sat down on a sofa away from the two leaders.

My visit to Turkey showed how far we still have to go before women are treated as equals. Always. Everywhere.



My story made headlines. But there are so many stories of women, most of them far more serious, that go unobserved.



We have to make sure these stories are also told! — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 26, 2021

EU Chief blames sexism for 'sofagate'

She explained the incident to MEPs and said that “When I arrived at the meeting, there were cameras in the room" adding that it was only because "the short video of my arrival immediately went viral" that the world became aware of the incident. "There was no need for subtitles. There was no need for translations. The images spoke for themselves,” she said.

“I am the first woman to be President of the European Commission. I am the President of the European Commission. And this is how I expected to be treated when visiting Turkey two weeks ago, like a Commission President, but I was not.”

Further, she questioned if it could ever happen to a male leader as any such incident was never seen in previous meetings between three leaders. Von der Leyen’s spokesman Eric Mamer had earlier this month said that she was “surprised by the arrangements”.

“Would this have happened if I had worn a suit and a tie? In the pictures of previous meetings, I did not see any shortage of chairs. But then again, I did not see any woman in these pictures, either.”

She told MEPs, “Many of you will have made quite similar experiences in the past. Especially the female members of this House, I am sure, know exactly how I felt. I felt hurt and left alone: As a woman and as a European. Because this is not about seating arrangements or protocol. This goes to the core of who we are," she said.

"This goes to the values our Union stands for. And this shows how far we still have to go before women are treated as equals. Always, and everywhere," Von der Leyen added.

Further, the EU chief recognised that she is in a privileged position and she can speak up and make herself heard, adding, “But what about the millions of women who cannot? Women, who are hurt every day in every corner of our planet but neither have the power nor hold the office to speak up?”

Turkey passed the buck to EU

Earlier on April 8, the Turkish President had denied all allegations and said that the arrangements were made as per EU’s own protocol requests. “Turkey is a deep-rooted state and this is not the first time that it has hosted a visitor. The protocol applied during its (international) meetings is in line with international protocol rules as well as the world-renowned Turkish hospitality traditions,” Cavusoglu said.

He added, “The protocol that was applied during the narrow-scope meeting that was held at our president’s office met the requests of the EU side. In other words, such a seating arrangement was made in line with the suggestions of the EU side. Period”.

(With inputs from ANI)