'Solidarity Lanes' Fail To Export Ukrainian Grain To Africa & Countries In Need, Says EU

As the major Ukrainian seaports were blocked for more than four months amid Moscow-Kyiv war, the European Commission said that the agricultural produce which was supposed to reach the African countries through Ukraine-EU ‘solidarity lanes’ got stuck in the nearby EU countries, Euractiv reported on Tuesday. In a joint meeting of agriculture (AGRI) and transport (TRAN) committees at the European Parliament, the officials noted that the solidarity lanes have helped the Ukrainian farmers to increase the export of their crops to other countries but stressed that the major chunk of grains were stuck in the EU markets due to various reasons.

"Despite increased exports due to the ‘solidarity lanes’ initiative, the whole structure of exports has changed with barely any wheat reaching the final destination from Ukraine," the committee officials noted. Notably, this is the third month of the initiative taken by the EU to transport Ukrainian grain-- mainly wheat to Africa and some other countries-- which are totally dependent on Ukrainian crops. The main aim of introducing the 'solidarity lanes' was to improve the export amid the ongoing war and to fulfil the demands of African and some middle east countries.

According to the chairman of the AGRI Committee, Norbert Lins, the goal of the green corridor was to increase the export of crops from 1.7 million to 2.47 million in June this year. He noted the goal was not accomplished and rather termed the structure leading to a 'market failure'. He said nearly 1,38,000 tonnes of wheat have come through the two borders-- Romania and Poland and added: "the exports barely reach the final destination" --where the situation is really alarming.

Ukraine accounts for 10% of the wheat production in the world

According to a recent report by The New York Times, Ukraine accounts for 10% of the wheat production in the world, however, due to the Russian aggression, the export of the cereal grain, a worldwide staple food, has reduced to one-tenth. The report said that the war has cut off some international shipments of wheat, resulting in acute shortages and soaring prices globally. Despite setting a channel to export grain from Ukraine to other countries, the Ukrainian intelligence agency said that the farmers were not happy with the prices that were offered to them.

Farmers getting less prices

As per the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, a company was created called "GUK" in order to facilitate the process of export. The company is headed by former Ukrainian opposition politician Yevhen Balytskyi. He also heads the Regional Occupation Administration of Zaporizhzhia. Ukrainian intelligence said that the mediator company has set the following grain prices: coarse wheat is 6,000RUB/ton ($98), food wheat is 9,000RUB/ton ($147) and barley is 7,000/ton ($114). Taking to the Telegram messaging app, the intelligence said that the farmers were not satisfied with the prices. It noted many farmers chose not to sell the agricultural produce but to store it in warehouses, converted buildings and even out in the open.

Image: Norbert Lins/Insta/ AP/Pixabay