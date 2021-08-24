Spain: Around 4.5 Tons Of Dead Fish Pulled From Europe's Largest Saltwater Lagoon

Around 4.5 tons of fish have been removed from the waters of Europe’s largest saltwater lagoon, Mar Menor, after a mass die-off due to high temperatures and pollution. According to local media reports, authorities and environmentalists have said that there is a lack of oxygen in the lagoon due to a heatwave a few days ago that brought the Murcia region temperatures well above 40 degrees celsius in certain parts.

Fernando Lopez Miras, who is the head of Murcia’s government, reportedly sent a letter to Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and called for the “immediate convening” of a crisis meeting to decide on measures to save the inland body of water that has been plagued by ecological problems for years. In the letter, Miras said that after several incidents in recent years, Mar Menor must be declared a disaster area.

Experts have explained that the problem is eutrophication, which is a harmful accumulation of nutrients in the water caused by human activities that lead to a proliferation of algae and bacteria that deprive other species of their livelihood. The regional government has blamed the weather and the central government, which provide little support. However, environmentalists believe that the regional government also does nothing about the intensive agriculture in the immediate vicinity of the lagoon that's mainly to blame for the problems.

Spain’s heatwave

Meanwhile, temperatures had hit a maximum of 46 degrees Celsius (115F) in Spain last week, when the country sweltered on the hottest day of the year. Almost the entire nation was on red alert for fire risk. Accusing the human population of being the reason behind climate change leading to increase global temperature, scientists said that heatwaves will become more common and powerful in the coming days.

A heatwave fueled by hot air from North Africa devoured vast belts of the Mediterranean, causing enormous wildfires and killing several people in Italy, Turkey, Greece and Algeria. Due to the severe blaze, three of Spain's 17 regions were on high alert for the extreme heat. On the other hand, Portugal's meteorological service said that because of the flames in the country, the centre and north, as well as sections of the southern Algarve province were at the "highest" risk.

