Spain: Civil Guards Seize Private Taxidermy Museum With Over 1,000 Animals Worth Rs 239 Cr

Spanish Civil Guards on Sunday seized a private museum with 1,090 taxidermied animals, including some extinct species. The exotic collection with over 400 protected species was valued at $31.5 million (approximately Rs. 239cr.) on the black market. According to various media reports, the investigating agents discovered the stuffed animals in two warehouses belonging to a businessman in the eastern Valencia region in Spain.

The storage facility, located over 50,000 square meters on the outskirts of Betéra, a small town on the east coast of Valencia, also held at least one specimen of a North African oryx, which is already extinct. The finding is reportedly the largest of taxidermied animals in Spain, according to Associated Press.

[IMAGE: AP]

Private museum stores extinct animal species

Out of the total number of animals recovered in the investigation, 405 belong to specimens protected by the Convention on International Trade and Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). Among the collection was a scimitar oryx, known as Sahara oryx, which has been declared extinct by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) in 2000. In addition, the luxe animal collection also had on display a nearly extinct species of Bengal tiger and a rare white antelope called addax from the Sahara desert. The warehouse also featured a collection of stuffed specimens of cheetah, leopard, lion, lynx, polar bear, snow Panther, and white rhinoceros. The display also included 198 large ivory tusks from elephants.

[IMAGE: AP]

Spanish Civil Guards to probe documents justifying ownership

The operation commenced last November when agents first became aware of a possible private collection in the area. As of Sunday, the Spanish Civil Guards are set to examine documents proving the ownership of the bunch of taxidermied exotic animals. The collection amounts to a whopping 29 million euros i.e. 31 million USD. The owner, if proved guilty, will be tried for trafficking and a host of crimes related to the protection of flora and fauna in the municipality.

(Image: @SpanishGuardiaCivilInterior)