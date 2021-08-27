Spain Completes Evacuation Mission In Afghanistan As Last Flight Lands In Dubai

Spain has concluded its evacuation operation from Afghanistan on August 27 with its last flight landing in Dubai at 7:17 AM (local time), said Spanish President Pedro Sanchez on Friday. He said, “At 7:17 am this morning, the last Spanish evacuation flight landed in Dubai with the personnel and collaborators who have remained in Afghanistan until the last minute to make this repatriation mission possible. Thanks to everybody.”

The last flights by Spain repatriated Spanish aid workers, Afghan collaborators as well as their relatives. It also carried 81 soldiers and diplomats that the government kept at Kabul airport. They are expected to arrive in Madrid later on Friday. In total, Spain has evacuated 1,900 Afghan nations, the statement from the Spanish government said, which included Spanish troops and embassy staff, their relatives and the people who collaborated with the United States, Portugal, the European Union, NATO.

After announcing the end of Spain’s evacuation mission, Sanchez also said, “Spain will not leave the Afghan people alone. We remain committed to defending human rights and freedom in the country, seeking ways to help evacuate the greatest number of people who have collaborated with Spain and the international community.”

The completion of the mission by the Spanish government came a day after two suicide bombings targeted the citizens and killed over 100. Meanwhile, desperate Afghans are still looking to flee the country after the Taliban takeover. On August 26, two suicide bombers, as well as gunmen, attacked Afghans and the American troops in the country now controlled by the Taliban. The responsibility for the attack has been claimed by the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (IS-K) prompting US President Joe Biden to pledge retaliation and completing the evacuation of Afghans.

‘Determined to limit the duration of mission’: Biden

Reiterating why Biden has stuck to the August 31 deadline to complete evacuation from Afghanistan, in the aftermath of terror attacks at Kabul airport, Biden said, “This is why, from the outset, I’ve repeatedly said this mission was extraordinarily dangerous and why I have been so determined to limit the duration of this mission.”

“We will not be deterred by terrorists. We will not let them stop our mission. We will continue the evacuation,” the US President added.

IMAGE: AP