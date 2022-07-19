Spain: Five Injured In Shooting At Nightclub In Marbella; Suspect Arrested, Probe On

A gunshot and knife brawl that started early on Monday at the outdoor Opium nightclub in Marbella, southern Spain, resulted in at least five injuries. As per the local emergency service, two of the wounded are undergoing treatment in intensive care. The incident that took place just after 1 am (local time) in the morning is being looked into by the police.

The suspected shooter is now being held by police at the Costa del Sol hospital; he has suffered several stab wounds. According to Sky News, they claimed the suspect has head and chest injuries and is in critical condition.

Spain bar shooting

Following the shooting at the nightclub, a woman and a man from Ireland are in critical condition. According to Xinhua, two of the four other patients who were hospitalised for gunshot wounds are currently receiving intensive care. According to the regional daily Diario SUR, a 32-year-old woman underwent surgery for a gunshot wound to the abdomen and pelvis and is now in a severe state.

Furthermore, according to a video published online, a man is seen holding what seems to be a huge spirits bottle. Several bangs are then heard, sending clubgoers at the busy open-air venue running in terror. Besides this, the participants' names have not yet been made public.

Attackers with guns breaks into a bar in Paris

Meanwhile, in another European Nation, attackers with guns broke into a shisha bar on Monday. In Paris, the capital of France, at least one person was shot and killed. Four more people suffered serious bullet wounds in the event, which happened on Monday night at about 9:35 p.m. (local time) on rue Popincourt near the well-known Place de la Bastille, according to local Parisian media. An investigating officer told BFMTV that the incident could have been the result of gang rivalry, allaying concerns that it might have been a terrorist assault.

Two men were allegedly engaged in the shooting in the 11th arrondissement of the French capital, according to witnesses who spoke to local media. A police officer from the northeastern Paris region informed local media that they "got out of a car and shot at individuals seated at the bar's terrace."

(Image: Shutterstock)