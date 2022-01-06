Spain: Google Street View Tracks Italian Mafia Boss Who Was On Run For 20 Years

In a strange incident, a wanted murderer who had been at large for the last two decades was arrested from a Spanish town after being spotted on Google Street View, The Guardian reported. According to the report, the Italian mafia boss, a convicted murderer, Gioacchino Gammino was arrested from Galapagar, a small town near Spain's capital city. The report claimed that Italy's most wanted gangster had changed his name to Manuel and started working as a chef at a restaurant. The wanted criminal also owned a fruit and vegetable shop.

The Sicilian police were searching for the 61-year-old fugitive man for the last 20 years. Despite taking several initiatives, the police with the latest technology were failed to track him. The matter came into light after a photograph of his helped to pinpoint his precise location. According to The Guardian, Sicilian police took the help of the navigation tool, Google Maps to check whether the one among two men chatting outside a fruit and vegetable shop was the same as the wanted criminal. The police said Gioacchino Gammino was captured outside a fruit and vegetable shop called El Huerto de Manu, or Manu’s Garden, in Galapagar.

Fugitive criminal was recognised by scar on left side of his chin

According to Police, though they were confident that one of them was the wanted criminal, they became sure only when they came across a listing for a nearby restaurant called La Cocina de Manu or Manu’s Kitchen. The navigation tool, accessible through Google Maps, had captured an image of two men chatting outside a fruit and vegetable shop called El Huerto de Manu, or Manu’s Garden, in Galapagar. Police believed one of the men closely resembled Gammino, but his identity was only confirmed when the police came across a listing for a nearby cafeteria called 'La Cocina de Manu' or 'Manu’s Kitchen'.

According to police officials, the fugitive criminal was recognised by the scar on the left side of his chin. "It’s not as if we spend our days wading through Google Maps to find fugitives. There were many previous and long investigations, which led us to Spain. We were on a good path, with Google Maps helping to confirm our investigations," The Guardian quoted Palermo prosecutor Francesco Lo Voi, who led the latest investigation.

Image: Pixabay/Representative