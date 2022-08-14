Spain: Italian Businessman's Yacht Worth £20m Catches Fire Only Weeks After Purchase

A £20m (1,93,36,95,105) superyacht belonging to Italian businessman Paolo Scudieri was destroyed by fire on August 11 in the Balearics. The incident took place just weeks after Adler-Hp Pelzer Group Chairman Scudieri received the yacht. The 43.7 metres Aria SF was anchored at Cala Saona on the west coast of Formentera in Spain when it caught fire, The Guardian reported citing the Spanish sea search and rescue agency Salvamento Maritimo.

In the video accessed by Republic Media Network, plumes of smoke were seen coming from the superyacht. The cause of the fire in the superyacht is not known yet. After noticing the fire in the yacht, Salvamento Maritimo dispatched the civil guard ship and the Guardamar Concepcion Arenal to help with the evacuation of passengers and crew, El Pais reported. The superyacht had seven crew members and nine passengers on board when the fire incident occurred. Initially, crew members stayed on board to contain the fire while the passengers were evacuated to other boats. The crew members were also evacuated as the fire reignited in the yacht. However, everyone was evacuated to nearby boats with no injuries.

Maritime Rescue personnel tried to extinguish fire

Maritime Rescue personnel made efforts to control the blaze on the superyacht. Notably, the yacht was delivered to Italian car industry boss Paolo Scudieri late last month and it was purchased by him in April, El Pais cited Superyacht Times. The superyacht included five staterooms, a gym and a pool and had the capacity to accommodate up to 10 guests. As per the news report, Paolo Scudieri suite which was located on the main deck had a private lounge with skylight, a terrace and direct access to the outdoor lounge. The yacht was made by the Italian firm ISA and was set to make its debut at the Monaco yacht show in September.

Image: Republic World