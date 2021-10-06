Last Updated:

Spain: La Palma Island Volcano Roars Again As Lava Reaches The Sea, See Pictures

The volcanic eruption that started on Sep 19, has forced the evacuation of over 6,000 residents of the island of La Palma in the Canary Islands.

Natasha Patidar
La Palma volcano
1/8
Image: AP

An erupting volcano on a Spanish island off northwest Africa has blown open another fissure on its hillside. 

La Palma
2/8
Image: AP

Ash covers a house, car and garden as in the background a volcano erupts on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain.

La Palma
3/8
Image: AP

Residents clean the volcano ash from the street in Santa Cruz de la Palma on the Canary island.

La Palma volcano
4/8
Image: AP

Lava from the volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma reaches the Atlantic ocean, at the area known as Los Guirres beach, also known as Playa Nueva.

La Palma
5/8
Image: AP

Authorities were on alert because changing wind direction could sweep towards the island the plumes of toxic gases emerging from the sea.

La Palma
6/8
Image: AP

A cloud of gases are seen as lava from the volcano enters the sea on the Canary island of La Palma.

La Palma
7/8
Image: AP

In this photo provided by iLoveTheWorld, a house remains intact as lava flows after the volcano erupted near Las Manchas.

La Palma
8/8
Image: AP

Experts say the volcanic eruption and its aftermath on a Spanish island could last for up to 84 days. 

