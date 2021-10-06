Spain: La Palma Island Volcano Roars Again As Lava Reaches The Sea, See Pictures

Quick links:
An erupting volcano on a Spanish island off northwest Africa has blown open another fissure on its hillside.
Ash covers a house, car and garden as in the background a volcano erupts on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain.
Lava from the volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma reaches the Atlantic ocean, at the area known as Los Guirres beach, also known as Playa Nueva.
Authorities were on alert because changing wind direction could sweep towards the island the plumes of toxic gases emerging from the sea.
A cloud of gases are seen as lava from the volcano enters the sea on the Canary island of La Palma.
In this photo provided by iLoveTheWorld, a house remains intact as lava flows after the volcano erupted near Las Manchas.