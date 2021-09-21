Spain: La Palma Volcano Continues To Wreak Havoc, Videos Circulate On The Internet

Experts suggest that the eruption of Cumbre Vieja volcano in Spain releases up to 10,665 tonnes of sulphur dioxide every day. The eruption is wreaking havoc on the island's economy. So far, 166 structures have been destroyed, and over 5,500 people have been evacuated.

The lava flows have been nearing the urban areas of Todoque town, part of Los Llanos de Aridane, southwest of the Isla Bonita region, in recent hours, as per a report by Volcano Discovery. At the peak of Tajuya, authorities have blocked the highways LP-211 Todoque, LP-212 Tacande, LP-213 Puerto Naos, LP-215 Tazacorte-La Laguna, and LP-2, as well as the La Cumbre highway LP-3.

Internet flooded with terrifying videos of the volcanic eruption

According to Volcano Discovery, the eruption hasn't changed much during the night. Fortunately, the active lava flows have slowed and have not yet reached the water, despite the fact that it was expected to do so by last evening. This provides critical time to evacuate residences and other structures in its route, such as Todoque's Ermita de San Po X church complex. The new vent that erupted yesterday evening is still spewing lava, and a cinder cone is already forming around it. The pace of ground deformation appears to be slowing, which might indicate that the eruption is stabilising. In addition, the frequency of earthquakes has reduced.

The most recent eruption occurred 50 years ago in La Palma

Although it is too early to say how long this eruption will persist, Itahiza Dominguez, chief of seismology at Spain's National Geology Institute, told Televisión Canaria that previous eruptions on the Canary Islands lasted weeks or even months. On La Palma, the most recent eruption occurred 50 years ago and lasted a little over three weeks. In 2011, the Canary Islands' most recent eruption happened underwater off the shore of El Hierro Island. It lasted a total of five months. Vicente Soler of Spain's Higher Council said that the material looks quite fluid and the lava flows will reach the sea sooner or later. A section of the island's southwest shore is at risk of landslides and rockfalls, according to the Volcano Risk Prevention Plan's scientific committee.

