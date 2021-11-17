Spain: La Palma Volcano Kills One Person, Two Months After Eruption

After several weeks of eruption, the volcano on the Canary Islands of La Palma has claimed its first victim in the exclusion zone in the island's southern region, El Mundo reported. The victim was identified as a seventy-year-old man who was inside his house when the roof collapsed in the municipality of Los Llanos de Aridane. According to various media reports, the victim had gotten special permission to enter the exclusion zone under the supervision of the authorities.

Since the volcano began erupting in September, people residing between the towns of El Paso and Los Llanos de Adrian have been evacuated, but residents are regularly allowed to go in the Cumbre Vieja mountain range to take back documents or other important household items from their homes. Both the towns are currently covered in thick layers of volcanic ash, and security officials have been deployed outside the affected area to prevent people from entering without permission.

Meanwhile, the local authorities are investigating the matter to find the exact cause of the death. Authorities stated that this is not the first incident, and several similar accidents of people falling off roofs while attempting to clean ash have been reported, as per a report published by Gizmodo. Chances are high that the victim must have suffered suffocation in the ash after his fall. Miguel Angel Morcuende, a director at Pevolca, the national emergency committee responsible for the volcano response, told the Spanish newspaper, El Pais, "Professional cleaning staff is working at all times. But it is evident that this is not enough, and it is clear that many locals want to clean their roofs."

While experts have claimed that the volcano is likely to slow down in recent days, the volcano may be running out of steam as the explosion of lava has slowed over the past few weeks. According to a recent assessment by regional authorities, since the first eruption on September 19, 2021, the lava has covered more than 1,450 houses. This is being registered as the first death caused by the volcano, which is being recorded as the longest eruption in nearly 350 years. Notably, the eruption of the volcano has permanently changed life for many of La Palma's residents, as several towns are now covered in a thick layer of ash, giving rise to new health issues in the area. On the other hand, the government is taking the necessary steps to ease the problems of the people. The Spanish government has announced help of around $287 million for housing, cleaning, irrigation, agriculture, and other needs.

Image: AP