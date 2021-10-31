Spain: Man Dies After Being Gored By A Bull During A Spanish Annual Festival

During the running-bull festival in Onda, Castellon's eastern region of Spain, a 55-year-old man died after being gored by a bull. Onlookers took refuge in a store doorway just a few feet away as the man, who was dressed in a white baseball cap, a redshirt, and black jeans got thrown into the air by the bull and landed on his head and back on the sidewalk, as per the Daily Mail report. People also attempted to draw the bull away from the injured man, who was unconscious on the ground.

After haemorrhaging blood from a gore cut in his left leg near his groin that had perforated his femoral artery, he was treated by a doctor on the spot before being transferred by ambulance to the neighbouring Hospital de la Plana, where he was declared dead, according to the online news website. As per the sources, the man who is still unidentified was from La Vall d'Uixo.

The event occurred during the Fira de Onda, an annual festival in which bulls are turned loose on the streets. According to the British news website, last year's Fira de Onda festival was cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The fatal bull goring on Saturday was the first of its kind in a Spanish festival involving the animals since the COVID-19 began.

Onda Town Hall said in a statement after the tragedy that due to the death of a man, the rest of the intended night-time events have been suspended, according to the online news website. The Fira de Onda is held in the last week of October to commemorate Onda's patron saint celebration.

Despite the occasional fatalities and growing resistance from animal rights organisations, bull racing is a popular sport in Spain. According to Levante news, two more people were injured during a similar bull run in another town. Prior to the Coronavirus pandemic, numerous revellers were gored to death each year during Spanish celebrations involving bulls being let loose on the street. Between the beginning of July and the middle of August of 2015, seven people died.

(Image: Unsplash)