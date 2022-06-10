Spain: Massive Wildfire Sees 3000 People Evacuated From South Coast; Rescue Ops Underway

A wildfire that erupted on Wednesday afternoon prompted the evacuation of roughly 3,000 people near the tourist resorts of Marbella and Estepona on Spain's south coast, according to local emergency authorities. To combat the massive blaze in the popular Costa del Sol area, approximately 1000 firemen, military troops, and support staff were dispatched by emergency services.

According to the Spanish administration's delegation in Malaga, one firefighter has been burnt while assisting with the evacuation and is said to be in serious condition while two other individuals had minor injuries and were brought to the hospital.

Firefighters along with the help of numerous helicopters and drones are battling the wildfire, which is currently burning the south of the small town of Pujerra in the Sierra Bermeja highlands of Malaga province, ANI reported.

Wildfire rages in southern Spain

Apart from this, the Spanish Armed Forces' Military Emergencies Unit (UME) members have also been dispatched to assist in putting out the fire. Authorities claimed that Spain's Emergency Military Unit, which is tasked with assisting civilian forces in catastrophic emergencies, dispatched 233 men and over 80 vehicles to the region, AP reported.

Cross organisation is assisting them. Officials stated that people were removed as a precautionary measure from five separate places around the province of Malaga late on Wednesday, with the majority hiding with relatives or in local hotels.

The cause of the blaze is still unknown. It began approximately around 3 p.m. (local time) in La Resinera, a remote and nearly inaccessible woods.

Furthermore, authorities in the parched, mountainous region of Andalucia rushed against the time as Spain's AEMET weather office, warned that the nation might be on the cusp of a heat wave. Temperatures were expected to reach well over 30 degrees Celsius on Friday and Saturday, with the weekend expected to be significantly hotter.

Damages due to wildfire

So far, the blaze has destroyed 2,150 hectares (5,000 acres) of hilly terrain, according to the Andalucian Forest Fire Extinction Service, Infoca. Officials were expecting that a shift in wind direction on Thursday would aid firefighters in their efforts to put out the fire. On standby, there were seven water-dropping helicopters and a coordination aircraft.

Last year, Spain's deadliest wildfire scorched the same rocky territory inland from Marbella's coastal resort town. After 46 days, the fire was ultimately put out, having destroyed about 10,000 hectares (24,000 acres). The fire claimed the life of one fireman.

