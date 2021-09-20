Spain: More Than 5,000 People Evacuated As Volcano Erupts On La Palma Island

The Civil Guard of Spain reported that over 5,000 people had been removed from regions near the erupting active volcano on La Palma island, Spain. The Civil Guard of Spain took their official Twitter account to report the number. As per ANI, the Civil Guard wrote, "So far 5,000 people have been evacuated to the Los Llanos de Aridane soccer field. The airspace is open, the airport is operating as normal."

On September 19, Sunday, the Volcanology Institute of the Canaries (INVOLCAN) verified that a volcano situated on the Spanish island of La Palma has begun to explode. Seismological behaviour in the region had been recorded by the Spanish National Geographic Institute for approximately a week prior to the eruption, allowing officials to begin evacuating individuals with restricted mobility.

According to the ANI, Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez declared on Twitter following an emergency cabinet meeting on Sunday that the government had been working hard this week to predict and plan how they will manage La Palma island in this circumstance. They will even ensure the protection of civilians.

Earlier development of the volcano in La Palma island

Previously, after many days of seismic activity, the volcano exploded around 3:15 p.m. in the Montana Rajada highlands in the municipality of El Paso, according to EL PAIS. Authorities have increased evacuations for approximately 1,000 individuals as the lava moves closer to their houses. As per AP, the Canary Islands Volcanology Institute notified that the eruption occurred at the island's southern edge. The volcano erupted following a number of minor earthquakes that began on September 11 near Cumbre Vieja national park in the island's south.

As per a CBS News report, before the volcanic explosion, a 4.2-magnitude earthquake was reported in a region known as Cabeza de Vaca. As the eruptions progressed, two gaping mouths exhaled bright red lava with a huge cloud of smoke into the air, which subsequently poured down the steep slope in narrow streams.

The EL PAIS further reported that the officials had issued a warning to people as lava flowed towards settlements, advising them to remain away from the volcanic eruption site to prevent unnecessary danger. As per Xinhua, the tectonic activity in La Palma returned on Sunday morning after a two-day pause, with earthquake sensations reported by locals. Even though no deaths were recorded, the lava flowed towards the sea on the island's southwest coast has damaged many houses, as well as woods and grassland. Twelve firefighting teams from Tenerife have rushed to the island to provide assistance, whereas the Canary Islands administration has demanded support from the Spanish Military Emergency Unit (UME).

La Palma has a community of about 85,000 inhabitants and a surface area of slightly over 700 square kilometres. Since when the volcanic eruption recorded, there have been seven documented eruptions. The very last time a volcanic eruption occurred on the island of La Palma was in the year 1971, when one individual was believed to have deceased.

