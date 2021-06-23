Spain Pardons 9 Jailed Catalonia Leaders Over 2017 Feud, PM Aims To Foster Reconciliation

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, on Tuesday, announced to have pardoned nine leaders serving prison sentences for their roles in Catalonia's failed independence drive. He stated that the Spanish Cabinet intended to approve pardons for 9 separatist Catalan politicians and separatists who are imprisoned for their roles in the 2017 push to break away from Spain.

Earlier PM Sánchez had made the announcement in Barcelona during a speech set to lay out the roadmap for the future of the northeastern region. He had stated that the Cabinet would approve the pardons on June 22.

CNN reported that the PM's cabinet approved the pardons, which Sanchez said it was aimed to foster reconciliation between Catalonia and the rest of Spain.

"It's best for Catalonia and for Spain and it is in accord with the Spanish Constitution. The government will work for understanding and not for confrontation," PM Sanchez said in a nationally- televised statement.

The nine leaders who had vehemently protested include Oriol Junqueras, a former vice-president of Catalonia, the wealthy, restive northeastern region whose capital is Barcelona, where many have clamoured for Independence from Spain.

What is the Catalonia issue?

Catalonia is an autonomous community in the northeastern corner of Spain, designated as nationality by its Statute of Autonomy. Catalonia consists of four provinces: Barcelona, Girona, Lleida, and Tarragona. Since the 2010s, there has been growing support for Catalan independence, however, on 27 October 2017, the Catalan Parliament unilaterally declared independence following a disputed referendum. As a result, the Spanish Supreme Court imprisoned seven former ministers of the Catalan government on charges of "rebellion and misuse of public funds". All nine leaders were arrested in 2017, shortly after the unilateral declaration of Catalan independence while two leaders fled to other European countries.

CNN reported that the decision prompted the then Spanish government to exercise powers to take temporary control of the region while ousting its government.

Meanwhile, the pardons will not apply to Catalonia's former president, Carles Puigdemont, who fled Belgium in 2017 along with other top aides after Madrid took control of the region. They shall still face arrest upon their return to Spain.

Now, PM Pedro Sanchez who heads Spain's Socialist government had recently said publicly that the pardons were coming out soon in order to pursue a negotiated solution between Spain and Catalonia. However, the opposition conservatives blasted the pardons, saying they weaken Spain. In fact, they have vowed to fight them after attracting tens of thousands to an anti-pardon protest in Madrid earlier this month.

The pardons have become a divisive political issue. While pardons are granted by the government as a way to spare punishment to those convicted, immunity is seen as a recognition of no fault in the first place, the conservatives argue.