Spain Plans To Ban Sale Of Plastic-wrapped Fruits And Vegetables From 2023: Report

Spain is planning to ban the sale of fruit and vegetables wrapped in plastic from 2023. The supermarkets and grocery stores will be prohibited to sell plastic-wrapped fruit and vegetables to customers from 2023, El Pais reported citing sources familiar with the initiative. As per the report, this measure has been mentioned in the decree drafted by Spain's Ministry for Ecological Transition.

The report mentioned that the new regulation on fruits and vegetable packaging will apply to products weighing under 1.5 kilograms. Reportedly, the new regulation also includes measures to motivate people to buy loose, unpackaged produce and use of non-bottled water. A ministry spokesperson told El Pais that the new regulation will be introduced the combat the "overuse of packaging" in an effective manner. The spokesperson further added that the plastic pollution "has exceeded all limits".

The Ministry for the Ecological Transition, headed by Teresa Ribera held discussions with leading business associations and environmental groups. Ribera asked them to share some of the main guidelines included in the draft decree. Notably, similar legislation in France will come into effect next year. As per the El Pais report, the decree aims to include European Union rules into Spain's legislation. The report further mentioned that the Spanish Food Safety and Nutrition Agency will decide on the products that will be incorporated in the new regulation.

The decision has been reportedly taken after environmental groups, including Greenpeace have been for years advocating to ban the wrapping of fresh produce in groceries and supermarkets, as per the El Pais report. Julio Barea of Greenpeace, has welcomed the government move but added that how the ban will be applied, needs to be seen. Reportedly, the government is making efforts to motivate retailers to sell fresh produce without packaging and the customers could use their reusable containers. The report citing the source mentioned that one of the main aims of the draft decree is to make packaging 100 per cent recyclable and reduce the sale of plastic bottles for drinks by 50 per cent by 2030.

