Spain: PM Sanchez Vows To Abolish Prostitution, Says It 'enslaves Women'

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, on Sunday, pledged to outlaw prostitution- an act that one in every three Spanish men admitted to paying for. Addressing his supporters at the end of his Socialist Party’s Congress, Sanchez vowed to “abolish” prostitution reckoning that the practice “enslaves women”. Notably, a ban on the sex trade was a promise that Sanchez’s Socialist Party had added to his election manifesto back in 2019. But, no concrete legislation has been passed as of now.

Speaking in the coastal city of Valencia, Sanchez highlighted policies and measures taken under his administration that have helped Spain “advance” including those regarding domestic violence and minimum wages. On Sunday, he vowed to take it a step ahead and “abolish” the sex trade.

“And out of this congress emerges a commitment I will implement. We will advance by abolishing prostitution, which enslaves women,” he told the gathering, as reported by SCMP.

Like many other European countries, prostitution is decriminalized in Spain. However, pimping or mediation between the client and the sex worker is punishable. In 2009, a survey conducted by Spain’s Social Investigations Centre (CIS) revealed that one in every three men in the country had paid for sex at least once. In 2014, the country’s statistics agency even tried to calculate the contribution of prostitution and related acts to the country’s economy.

Prostitution in Europe

As compared to the rest of the world, Europe has a more permissible attitude towards prostitution. In countries including Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Austria, Greece, Turkey, Hungary, and Latvia, the multi-million business is not only legal but also regulated with brothels paying taxes and following certain laws. In other nations, like Spain and France, the business is legal yet unregulated by the administration. While the COVID pandemic and related restrictions pushed many small-scale brothels and independent sex workers on the brink of choosing an alternate means of livelihood, things are returning to normal as more domestic and international tourists flock in.

Image: AP