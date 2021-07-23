Spain: Politicians Scramble To Their Feet As Rat Enters Andalusia Parliament; Watch

In an unusual incident, a rat entered the Andalusia Parliament in Spain's Seville as the members were about to cast their vote on an important issue. A video shared on social media shows how the Andalusia representatives reacted to the rodent. In the clip, one can see the regional speaker Marta Bosquet speaking when she spotted the rat inside the room.

In the footage, the parliamentarians are seen gasping in shock on catching sight of the rodent, even as other politicians jumped to their feet and scrambled to get away from it. Bosquet was mid-sentence when she noticed the rat. In the clip, she can be seen shrieking and then bringing her hand to mask-covered mouth, startling the person sitting next to her. The camera then pans out to show one politician running away as others cleared the area where the rat had been spotted.

جرذٌ تجول هذا اليوم داخل قاعة برلمان الحكم الذاتي الأندلسي في إسبانيا.. pic.twitter.com/3r9te5DhjA — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) July 21, 2021

Rat captured and removed

The members of the parliament reportedly tried to corner the rodent for several minutes as the parliament session dissolved into mayhem. According to news website T13, following the incident, the Andalusia Parliament was forced to temporarily suspend their session after the rodent sneaked into the room. But Juan Marin, the vice president of the organisation, was finally able to capture the rat and remove it from the room.

The members of the parliament were about to vote whether to anoint Susana Diaz, the former regional president, as a senator for the region. After a short disruption, the members then again assembled and selected Diaz as a socialist senator for the region. Diaz replaced Fernando Lopez Gil.

The video from the incident, on the other hand, has generated much amusement on social media, where it has been shared by several media outlets and has been watched thousands of times. Meanwhile, Andalusia’s Parliament, which is located in Seville, contested its first elections in 1982. It consists of 109 members elected by the D’Hondt system. It is currently controlled by a coalition between the People’s Party of Andalusia and Ciudadanos.

(Image: Twitter/Unsplash)

