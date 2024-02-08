Spain reinstates mask mandate in hospitals as flu, COVID-19 cases on the rise

Advertisement

Government in Spain has announced that it is considering instating nationwide mask mandate, as the rule was made mandatory inside the health facilities amid the spike in the flu and COVID-19 cases. The European nation has tallies increased hospitalization rate from the novel coronavirus, the flu and RSV.

Amid fears of the COVID-19 infections hitting a new record, the government officials in Spain have made the masks obligatory again in the hospitals. The decree was reportedly announced after country’s health ministry and representatives of the regions held a meeting about stepping up the guards and preparing the healthcare systems.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control ordered those showing symptoms of the flu or the novel coronavirus to stay at home and isolate. It added that those symptomatic must wear a mask in public spaces as well as in the healthcare settings to avoid spreading the infection. Spain’s citizens were urged to get their vaccinations as per the national guidelines to avoid spreading the contagious disease to the co-morbid and the vulnerable groups of population.

‘We thought hard about the issue of the mask’: Spanish Health Minister

At a state presser, Spanish Health Minister Monica Garcia said, “Since the pandemic, we have learnt [a lot.]” She continued that the health ministry “thought hard about the issue of the mask to protect above all health centres and hospitals, to protect patients as much as (healthcare) professionals.” Garcia added that wearing of masks is “a measure that is effective, common sense, that is backed by scientific evidence and that is welcomed by the general population.”

Spanish health minister, in a post on X, praised the return to obligatory masks in healthcare facilities. The healthcare workers and patients in the country’s Valencia and Catalonia regions. The government mandated the mask advisory in vulnerable places until July 2023 during the peak time the COVID-19 pandemic. Spain had the strictest lockdown in the world.