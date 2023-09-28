Spain: School evacuated after a student stabs two teachers and two classmates

In Southern Spain, a school has been evacuated after a teen, a fellow student, allegedly stabbed two fellow pupils and two teachers on Thursday, September 28. The incident took place in the early morning at the Elena García Armada Institute in Jerez de la Frontera. In this incident several students have been injured, reported Mirror citing a local news outlet.

One of the teachers was "stabbed in the eye" during the attack and no one is reported to have died. Whereas, the other three victims suffered minor wounds, said one of the sources from Andalusia’s health services. The spokesman for the Jerez National Police Station said the attacker had two knives

Stabbing attack in Spanish school

As per the eyewitness from the school, the attacker is believed to be a 14-year-old pupil who went to the class in the morning and took out a large knife from his backpack. Then the Spanish school attacker went "stabbing everyone who passed by," reported a local news channel Jerez TV. In order to stop the attack, a teacher intervened but got herself stabbed in the eye. Further, a second teacher who came to her help was also injured.

One of the eyewitnesses shared that the boy was "angry" and fled to get his backpack from the back of the class before producing "knives" from it. Further, he added that the student with a knife almost caught his friend and hit another friend in the forearm. And his Physics and Chemistry teacher in the head.

After the attack, the secondary school was evacuated immediately. The video shared by one of the local channels on social media platforms shows parents and students waiting for news from inside the Spain school premises. Later, it was reported by the authorities in Spain that they had arrested the suspect and taken him into police custody.