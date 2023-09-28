Last Updated:

Spain: School Evacuated After A Student Stabs Two Teachers And Two Classmates

In Southern Spain, a school has been evacuated after a teen, a fellow student, stabbed two fellow pupils and two teachers on Thursday, September 28.

Europe
 
| Written By
Saumya joshi
Spain: School evacuated after a student stabs two teachers and two classmates

In Southern Spain, a school has been evacuated after a teen, a fellow student, stabbed two fellow pupils and two teachers on Thursday, September 28. Image: Twitter - @ondacerocadiz


In Southern Spain, a school has been evacuated after a teen, a fellow student, allegedly stabbed two fellow pupils and two teachers on Thursday, September 28. The incident took place in the early morning at the Elena García Armada Institute in Jerez de la Frontera. In this incident several students have been injured, reported Mirror citing a local news outlet.  

One of the teachers was "stabbed in the eye" during the attack and no one is reported to have died. Whereas, the other three victims suffered minor wounds, said one of the sources from Andalusia’s health services. The spokesman for the Jerez National Police Station said the attacker had two knives 

Stabbing attack in Spanish school 

As per the eyewitness from the school, the attacker is believed to be a 14-year-old pupil who went to the class in the morning and took out a large knife from his backpack. Then the Spanish school attacker went "stabbing everyone who passed by," reported a local news channel Jerez TV. In order to stop the attack, a teacher intervened but got herself stabbed in the eye. Further,  a second teacher who came to her help was also injured.

READ | Outcry among mothers in Spain as AI used to create fake naked images of underage girls

One of the eyewitnesses shared that the boy was "angry" and fled to get his backpack from the back of the class before producing "knives" from it. Further, he added that the student with a knife almost caught his friend and hit another friend in the forearm. And his Physics and Chemistry teacher in the head.

READ | Barcelona midfielder wants normalcy in Spain after Luis Rubiales kiss scandal at World Cup

After the attack, the secondary school was evacuated immediately. The video shared by one of the local channels on social media platforms shows parents and students waiting for news from inside the Spain school premises. Later, it was reported by the authorities in Spain that they had arrested the suspect and taken him into police custody. 

READ | Spain routs Switzerland in front of record crowd in first home match since Women’s World Cup title

 

READ | Leader of Spain's conservatives loses first bid to become prime minister and will try again
READ | Former Spain women’s national team coach Jorge Vilda added to probe into Rubiales’ kissing a player
First Published:
COMMENT