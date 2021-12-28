Spain Sees Huge COVID Cases Surge Post Christmas Break; Records Highest Ever 14-day Rate

COVID cases in Spain continues to rise as the Spanish Ministry of Health estimates that in the four days following the Christmas holiday weekend, the infection rate has risen to 1,206.21 per 100,000 people. This comes after the revelation of 214,619 new infections in the previous four days, which was the highest 14-day incidence ever recorded in Spain since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 has now infected a total of 5,932,626 people in Spain, with 89,139 deaths. On Monday, 120 new COVID deaths were recorded.

The announcement coincides with the first anniversary of the vaccine campaign launch in Spain, which started on December 27, 2020. On December 24, Friday, the Spanish government issued a rule requiring individuals to wear facemasks outdoor, in order to combat the COVID cases.

The Spanish government made it mandatory for anybody over the age of six to wear masks outdoors when participating in sports or when with family members in the mountains or at the seaside, according to Politico.

COVID pass or vaccination certificate to enter nightclubs or restaurants

The government also announced the restrictions on nightlife in most areas in Spain, such as needing a COVID pass or vaccination certificate to enter nightclubs or restaurants, while the Catalonia region, which is in northeastern Spain, has closed the bars.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said last week that anyone who received a second dosage of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccinations would receive the booster dose six months later. The federal government aims to see 80% of 60+ population vaccinated by the end of the year and the 40+ age category vaccinated by the beginning of March. According to Politico, on Wednesday, PM Sánchez defended the measure as the contagious Omicron variant continues to make its mark.

Spain has administered 85,443,893 vaccine doses

So far, Spain has administered 85,443,893 vaccine doses, to 37,853,370 people, which is around 89.9% of the population of the country aged 12 and up receiving two shots of vaccine. On December 15, Spain launched a programme to vaccinate around 3 million children aged 5 to 11 with specially customised Pfizer vaccine injections, according to ANI. On the other hand, 12,720,094 people aged 50 and above have received their booster doses.

