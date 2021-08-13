Spain Tackling With Heatwave Due To Wildfires; Temperatures Rising Across Southern Europe

On Thursday, firefighters in Spain tackled three fierce wildfires as a heatwave that has engulfed southern Europe in past weeks has now turned westward towards the Iberian Peninsula. As per the local officials, dozens of firemen who were supported by four water-dropping planes were putting off the fire in the northeastern province of Tarragona. They further stated that this had damaged around 40 hectares of what is claimed to be 100 acres of protected forest.

Two water-dropping planes were required to extinguish two minor flames which were blazing in the northern wine-producing area of La Rioja and the northeastern province of Zaragoza.

Due to ferocious flames, the temperatures in most of Spain and neighbouring Portugal are expected to reach over 40 degree Celsius (104 degree Fahrenheit) and will continue to stay so for the next few days.

In certain parts of southern Spain, temperatures might reach the mid-40s. Accusing the human population for being the reason behind climate change leading to increase global temperature, scientists said that heatwaves will become more common and powerful in the coming days.

In recent days, a heatwave fueled by hot air from North Africa has devoured vast belts of the Mediterranean, causing enormous wildfires and killing several people in Italy, Turkey, Greece and Algeria.

Due to this severe blaze, three of Spain's 17 regions were on high alert for the extreme heat. On the other hand, Portugal's meteorological service said that because of the flames in the country, the centre and north, as well as sections of the southern Algarve province were at the "highest" risk.

To lessen the danger of wildfires, Spain's northeastern Catalonia province prohibited camping in woods and athletic activities in rural areas on Thursday. They also made it illegal to use farm machinery during the warmest hours of the day.

Other instances of wildfires

Earlier today, firefighters in Italy claimed that they had battled over 500 blazes during the course of the night. They also stated that the death rate is increasing because of the wildfires. They said that from last week, this severe destruction nearly killed four people in Italy.

Lucifer, an anticyclone that is presently passing across Italy and is basically pushing the temperature to rise, with Sicily breaking a new European temperature mark of 48.8 degree Celsius on Wednesday.

On the other hand spokesperson for Spain's national meteorological service AEMET, Ruben del Campo said that the temperature reading in Madrid's famous Retiro park is expected to exceed 40 degree Celsius across three consecutive days for the first time since 1920.

Image: PTI