Spain To Reimburse Residents Fined For Violating COVID-19 Lockdown Restrictions

The Spanish Ministry of Territorial Affairs announced on Friday that all residents who paid fines during a nearly three-month state of emergency enacted last year to curb the spread of the coronavirus will be reimbursed. The action comes after Spain's top court ruled earlier this year that the country's first lockdown, which sent all the citizens home and halted much of the economy between March 14 and June 21, was unconstitutional. As the number of cases increased, the Spanish government proclaimed a new state lockdown, which lasted from the end of October last year to the beginning of May this year. Police had slapped 1.1 million fines on residents who disobeyed the stay-at-home order and other limitations, according to the Interior Ministry, though not all of them had been paid right away. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Spain has recorded roughly 5 million coronavirus cases.

The decision to reimburse the fines was made following a July verdict by Spain's Constitutional Court, which stated that the Spanish government had overstepped its powers and infringed on freedom of movement rights. According to the BBC, the court, however, said it would not entertain complaints from individuals or firms who claim they lost money as a result of the lockdown.

78% of people in Spain have received COVID-19 vaccination

COVID-19 has been linked to at least 87,000 documented deaths. Experts and politicians are keeping an eye on the 14-day caseload, which has dropped to 43 new cases per 100,000 people, the lowest number since July of last year. In Spain, 78% of people who are eligible for vaccination have received it.

According to The Washington Post, Spain's 47 million inhabitants were told to stay at home in March 2020 as the coronavirus spread all over the country. Following Italy, it was the second European country to impose a nationwide lockdown. Spain's lockdown was one of the world's toughest, forbidding even children from going outdoors to play. Lia Aparicio Cenador, a 9-year-old, told The Times in April 2020 that she has forgotten what it's like to be on a street.

(Inputs from AP News)

Image: AP