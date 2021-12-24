Spain's Christmas Lottery: Bit Of Luck Has Landed On Volcanic-hit La Palma

After the scientists declared volcanic eruption in Spain’s Canary Islands shows no sign of ending even after three months, the people living there said that "it was quite traumatising news" for them. However, with Spain’s most popular, "Christmas lottery", people living on the island say there is hope for their survival. According to a report by The Guardian, Spain’s Christmas lottery-- which has been a "centre of attraction" and "a ray of hope" for more than two centuries, showered €2.4 billion in prize money across the country on Wednesday. Apart from this, two local kiosks said they had sold winning tickets worth a total of €400,000.

It is worth mentioning, the Christmas lottery-- a lucrative and much-loved annual tradition took place on Wednesday amid increasing Coronavirus infections and the first-ever strike by ticket vendors. The Spanish Christmas Lottery is a weekly national lottery run by Spain's state-owned Loterías y Apuestas del Estado. The special Christmas draw takes place every December 22 and it is the biggest and most popular draw of the year. Narrating the ordeal, the sellers argued they have been hit badly by the COVID-19 pandemic and the volcanic eruption has added to their woes as a number of people lost their job to the pandemic.

"We really needed this"

Besides, the volcanic eruption displaced thousands of people, resulting in the low sale of lottery tickets. However, the vendors believe if the winning number comes in the basket of the Canary Island of La Palma, it would be a boon for the people of the island. "We really needed this. People here were in need of a bit of good news", The Guardian quoted Ricardo Cobiella, who uncorked a bottle of champagne after finding out his kiosk had sold €200,000 worth of winning tickets. "If the winner is someone from here, that’s great. And if it’s someone from outside the island, then come to La Palma and spend the money here because we need people to invest in the island’s economic recovery", added Ricardo Cobiella.

It is worth mentioning the north-westerly island of the Canary Islands has been reeling under the extremely hot lava that had erupted in September this year. Since then, it is continuously moving towards the residential areas and the forest regions. According to scientists, it is the longest eruption since records began on the island, in the sixteenth century. It leaves behind thousands of evacuees, destroyed homes, and millions in financial losses, mainly in the tourism sector and for banana farms. The island, which is totally dependent on tourism, the expert noted it is running "directionless".

